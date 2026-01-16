PATAPON 1 Plus 2 REPLAY v1.0.9 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and role playing game.

PATAPON 1 Plus 2 REPLAY v1.0.9 PC Game 2026 Overview

PATAPON is an action adventure where players use the rhythm of 4 Mystical Drums to command cute and mysterious eyeball-like creatures known as Patapons.

All Patapons have unique characteristics and classes (jobs) such as the Hatapon who stands in the center of the squadron waving its flag and leading its allies, the Tatepon who protects others with its large shield, and the Yumipon who attacks by shooting arrows. The role of each Patapon during battle varies with their class, allowing you to create a unique and well-rounded army to take on the various challenges that await!

As the player, you are the God of the Patapons and lead them on a grand adventure to Earthend!

PATAPON and PATAPON 2 are now a packaged set!

The two games, released in 2007 and 2008, are back as a remastered set!

The game involves 2 elements: simple controls and strategic combat!

At the same time, there are many strategic elements, such as using the right battle commands during the right situation, and creating an army comprised of the classes (jobs) of Patapons, creating a game that is easy to understand while still offering a challenge!

A Game full of Challenges and Variety!

Patapons can be made or enhanced using various items. On top of that, even stronger Patapons can be created by gathering materials from stages and minigames. The game contains 400 weapons and equipment to enhance and upgrade your Patapons!

Customize your army to your hearts content and create a one-of-a-kind squadron to take on the various enemies and challenges this game has to offer!

New support features!

While the original game elements remain unchanged, new support features have been added for a more enjoyable gaming experience!

Newly implemented features found in this version allow players to adjust the standard difficulty between Easy, Normal, and Hard, adjust the timing of button presses, and keep the drum icon displayed at all times!

Enjoy the original PATAPON, made better with all-new features!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.9

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : PATAPON_1_Plus_2_REPLAY_v1_0_9.zip

Game Download Size : 2.8 GB

MD5SUM : ff6d9f3213a1e0b64d7eea6da43570ff

System Requirements of PATAPON 1 Plus 2 REPLAY v1.0.9

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows10/11

* Processor: Intel Core i3-3225 / AMD A6-7400K

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel Arc A580 / AMD Radeon R7 370 / GeForce GTX 750Ti

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 3 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Mouse control is not supported. Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps with graphics settings at "Low". Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. When playing with Steam Deck, please set the console's refresh rate to a fixed 60 FPS.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows10/11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel Arc A750 /AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / GeForce GTX 1660 Super

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 3 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Mouse control is not supported. Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps with graphics settings at "High". Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. Windows 10 (Version 1809 or later) and a 4GB VRAM GPU (graphics board or video card) are required for

