Forestrike v1.0.2394 Free Download

Forestrike is a martial arts roguelite inspired by classic martial arts movies, where every fight is unique, and every death brings you closer to victory.

A martial artist, named Yu, embarks on a journey across the country to free the Emperor from an evil Admirals influence. As the odds become more and more overwhelming, its clear Yu will need more than his fists to overcome the Admirals vicious followers.

Enter Foresight, a mysterious technique allowing Yu to rehearse each encounter within the fortress of his mind. Mastering the fight before it begins won’t guarantee victory in reality, but it will give Yu a fighting chance.Every single move matters when death comes at a price – beginning his journey all over again.

Winning wont always mean Yu will emerge from each encounter unscathed, so careful planning will be required to navigate each randomly generated world map, making use of Inns for rest and the wisdom of wise Masters hell meet along the way.

The further he travels, the stronger Yu will become, eventually learning new techniques from five eccentric Masters that provide permanent upgrades. Combine and experiment with these techniques to achieve Yus ultimate goal – victory without Foresight.

Forewarned is Forearmed

The Foresight, a distinctive game mechanic that lets players experiment without consequences before fighting for real – and win or die trying. Forestrikes roguelite game loop generates unique runs and encounters every time, so adaptation and improvisation are crucial to progress and earn the ultimate victory – winning without Foresight.

Visceral Kung Fu Combat

Always outnumbered, learn to dispatch mobs of brutal enemies with poise and efficiency using everything at your disposal. Upgrade and customize your movesets with techniques from your chosen Masters to help you outwit your opponents in fierce, puzzle-like battles.

Handcrafted Fantasy

Journey through a visually striking fantasy world inhabited by unique characters, vicious enemies and magical revelations. Intricate pixel art landscapes form an atmospheric backdrop to handcrafted animation and characters.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.2394

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Forestrike_v1_0_2394.zip

Game Download Size : 2.3 GB

MD5SUM : be5ef1158527a94148322e98a937b469

System Requirements of Forestrike v1.0.2394

Before you start Forestrike v1.0.2394 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 x64 Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 560X / Arc A380

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 2600 MB available space

* Additional Notes: Low Quality setting, in 1080p, producing 60FPS

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11 x64 Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-6950 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 / Radeon RX Vega 64 (8192 MB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 2600 MB available space

* Additional Notes: High Quality setting, in 1080p, producing 60 FPS

