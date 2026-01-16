Barn Finders v27551 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Barn Finders v27551 PC Game 2026 Overview

Search for valuables stashed in abandoned barns ranging from old clocks, musical instruments, antiques, gold, weaponry to even vintage cars and motorcycles and sell them for a profit.

Run your family business. Look for valuable items and sell them in your pawnshop. Every item has a value, so collect everything and search everywhere!

Bid on auctions and sales to get access to closed-off properties. Who knows what kind of dusty treasures you can find there?

Visit 12 original locations and unearth their secrets in the land of Ammeryka (largely simmilar to the real America, but not quite). Barns are just the beginning. How about a visit to an old military base or . . . the moon?

Take care of developing your shop. Empty shelves mean an empty wallet. Customers will come back if they have something to come back for. Fix found items, clean the dirty ones and sell them all. And if there are no customers, you can always play basketball in your backyard. And somehow, make money while playing..

Uncle Billy will keep you busy. Together youll explore different locations, but the real work is all for you to do. That is, until you go solo. Eventually.

Being a real Barn Finder is a state of mind – a job for the brave and the bold. Your competitors are specialists and they are just waiting for you to slip up.

Features:

* Hundreds of items to find and sell

* Improve the quality of goods for sale by cleaning and repairing damaged ones as needed

* Find parts of exclusive cars, motorbikes, rebuild them and then sell for a big payout.

* Discover crazy stories of the locations you visit and items you collect.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v27551

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Barn_Finders_v27551.zip

Game Download Size : 29 GB

MD5SUM : 12cff1975d40df2edd685ecea8c6f4bf

System Requirements of Barn Finders v27551

Before you start Barn Finders v27551 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS *: Windows 7 Processor: i5 3550 / FX-8350 Memory: 6 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 660Ti / R9 270X DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 21 GB available space



Recommended: OS: Windows 10 Processor: i5 4570 / Ryzen 7 1700x Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 6GB / RX 480 GB 8GB DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 21 GB available space



Barn Finders v27551

