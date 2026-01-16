Wartorn v20251218 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Wartorn v20251218 PC Game 2026 Overview

Wartorn is a single-player, squad-based, roguelite where players play as Yara and Elani, sisters who have been driven from their home and must traverse the wartorn Isles of Talaur to reach the safety of Beynun, their ancestral fortress. Harness the elements in fierce real-time battles while upgrading a crew of fantasy creatures as you search for your family.

Systemic Elemental System

Wartorn features a systemic, emergent gameplay system using the elements of fire, water, tar, plant, and lightning. Strategically choose your squads to master the elements and environment against hordes of enemies. Water extinguishes fire, tar amplifies fire, electricity crackles across the ranks in wet conditions, and water can heal plant-based units. And thats just scratching the surface!

Squad-based Combat

Build out your Caravan by recruiting squads of fantasy creatures including goblins, elves, demons, treefolk, (and more!) as you travel the world. Each squad adds new strategic options to your caravan through their different characteristics and unique abilities. Mix and match what squads you bring into battle to truly master a run. Battlefield positioning, squad combos, and skillful usage of abilities can win the day, but be careful, losses cost you morale, and if your caravan loses hope its game over.

Strategic Replayability

The games blend of strategic and roguelite elements offer deep replayability, with each run feeling fresh thanks to emergent gameplay, dynamic squad management, and unpredictable narrative events that can save your struggling band or cost them their lives.

Locating your lost Family

Search the Isles of Talaur to meet Yara and Elanis family, who reveal pieces of the games story and grant the player heirlooms that bring with them new advantages and abilities for future runs.

Explore the Overworld Map

Explore the Overworld Map, which shows off the massive scale of your journey. With branching paths and unexpected outcomes, every choice leads to new challenges. Be sure to monitor your hope, your food, and take care of your squads!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Wartorn features fantasy battles and combat, featuring uses of weapons such as bow & arrows, swords, magic, fire, and electricity. Characters can die and features depictions of blood and minor gore, mostly from a distance.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20251218

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Wartorn_v20251218.zip

Game Download Size : 17 GB

MD5SUM : 5503ac0e617b1bb61e577a588c786d2d

System Requirements of Wartorn v20251218

Before you start Wartorn v20251218 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 16 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD recommended. Minimum specs allow for 1080p 30FPS low settings gameplay.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-12600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 6 GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 16 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD recommended. Recommended specs allow for 1080p 60FPS high settings gameplay.

Wartorn v20251218 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Wartorn v20251218. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





