This Grand Life 2 v1.02.13 Free Download

This Grand Life 2 seeks to answer the question, “What would life be like as a ____ living in ____?”
With a unique character preferences system and an inflation-driven economy, the game simulates the financial experience of different people in the modern world.
Features
* Colony Sim-Style Management – Set priorities for your characters and watch them fulfill their desires. You make the important decisions like where to work, live and study.
* Character Preferences – Be an ambitious investment banker with a paperwork allergy, or a struggling single parent with a shopping addiction. The unique preferences system offers a variety of “what-ifs” to play out.
* Multi-Person Household – Manage multiple characters in one household. Run a bachelor pad, nuclear family, student share house or hobo camp.
* Multi-Generational – Your characters will age from birth to death and accumulate status conditions as they go through life.
* Skills and Education – Multiple organic routes to qualify for a job, whether through experience, education or a combination of both.
* Cycles within cycles – Industries will go through their own booms and busts so consider your options carefully. Manufacturing jobs might pay higher wages while electricity prices are decreasing at the same time.
* Be A Business Owner – Start your own small businesses. Hire workers, run it as a family enterprise, or do all the jobs yourself.
* Real Estate – Purchase residential or commercial property and rent it out, live in it, or use it for one of your businesses.
* Stock Market – Research stocks. Consider industry trends, management competency, price/earnings ratios and other factors before investing.
* Passions – Embrace a variety of passions like painting, thievery, home building or child adoption.
* Rivals and Influence – Endgame competitors will support government policy changes in their own interests. Generate your own influence to do the same.
* Real City Pathfinding – Maps are based on real cities. Travel time depends on actual road and rail networks, as well as obstacles like rivers and mountains.
* Moddability – Create your own careers, courses, locations, possessions and more. All content designed to be highly moddable.
