This Grand Life 2 v1.02.13 Free Download

This Grand Life 2 v1.02.13

This Grand Life 2 v1.02.13

This Grand Life 2 seeks to answer the question, “What would life be like as a ____ living in ____?”

With a unique character preferences system and an inflation-driven economy, the game simulates the financial experience of different people in the modern world.

Features

* Colony Sim-Style Management – Set priorities for your characters and watch them fulfill their desires. You make the important decisions like where to work, live and study.

* Character Preferences – Be an ambitious investment banker with a paperwork allergy, or a struggling single parent with a shopping addiction. The unique preferences system offers a variety of “what-ifs” to play out.

* Multi-Person Household – Manage multiple characters in one household. Run a bachelor pad, nuclear family, student share house or hobo camp.

* Multi-Generational – Your characters will age from birth to death and accumulate status conditions as they go through life.

* Skills and Education – Multiple organic routes to qualify for a job, whether through experience, education or a combination of both.

* Cycles within cycles – Industries will go through their own booms and busts so consider your options carefully. Manufacturing jobs might pay higher wages while electricity prices are decreasing at the same time.

* Be A Business Owner – Start your own small businesses. Hire workers, run it as a family enterprise, or do all the jobs yourself.

* Real Estate – Purchase residential or commercial property and rent it out, live in it, or use it for one of your businesses.

* Stock Market – Research stocks. Consider industry trends, management competency, price/earnings ratios and other factors before investing.

* Passions – Embrace a variety of passions like painting, thievery, home building or child adoption.

* Rivals and Influence – Endgame competitors will support government policy changes in their own interests. Generate your own influence to do the same.

* Real City Pathfinding – Maps are based on real cities. Travel time depends on actual road and rail networks, as well as obstacles like rivers and mountains.

* Moddability – Create your own careers, courses, locations, possessions and more. All content designed to be highly moddable.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.02.13

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : This_Grand_Life_2_v1_02_13.zip

Game Download Size : 763 MB

MD5SUM : 4b1539c7654a28abab059bab30500ddb

System Requirements of This Grand Life 2 v1.02.13

Minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7 or Windows XP

* Processor: 2.0 GHz or faster processor

* Memory: 500 MB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 / AMD Radeon HD 7400G / NVIDIA GeForce GT 120 or better graphics card with OpenGL 3.3 and later support

* Storage: 2 GB available space

This Grand Life 2 v1.02.13

