Bus Flipper Renovator Simulator v1.0.28r Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

Bus Flipper Renovator Simulator v1.0.28r PC Game 2026 Overview

I was made for this!

Your friend got an abandoned old bus. He asks for your help in converting it into a cafe. Can you handle it?

Best job i’ve ever had!

Clean up, wash away all the dirt, break up the old junk and create something beautiful out of this nightmare! Consider the requests of the customers, everyone will want to add their unique desires to your list of tasks

How about some coffee?

You can transform a bus into anything, even into a CAFE!

Jack of all trades

Or even into a REAL motorhome! Wow!

Great and small

You are free to make creative decisions on the conversion of buses and minivans to suit various needs

Cheque, please!

Get a worthy reward for your actions and make your dreams come true!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.28r

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Bus_Flipper_Renovator_Simulator_v1_0_28r.zip

Game Download Size : 5.1 GB

MD5SUM : 99d503d11a247a42331df53eb4a20a06

System Requirements of Bus Flipper Renovator Simulator v1.0.28r

Before you start Bus Flipper Renovator Simulator v1.0.28r Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel core i3 series or FX 8000 series Memory: 8196 MB RAM Graphics: GTX 960 or AMD R9 290 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 4 GB available space Additional Notes: Is a product to change

