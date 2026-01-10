Bloodthief v1.2.1 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Bloodthief v1.2.1 PC Game 2026 Overview

Bloodthief is an ultra-fast melee dungeon-runner where you use momentum to parkour through hazardous dungeons and brutally slash through enemies. Speed-run through haunted crypts and castles and learn what dark secrets lie beneath.

Featuring

* 30 main levels + secrets / extra levels

* 20 collectable weapons with unique perks

* Over 100 secrets

* Custom User Maps via Steam Workshop

* Compete with your friends and anyone in the world by racing their ghost.

Vanquish the Wicked. Drink Their Blood.

In Bloodthief you play as a vampire, and the blood of undead foes fuels your abilities and propels you to insane speeds. Movement and combat are deeply intertwinedyoull need to use both in a beautiful dance of skill and carnage.

Explore Ancient Dungeons. Acquire Hidden Powers

Powerful secrets lie in the depths of Bloodthief’s world. Delve into this mystical land and uncover powerful loot and magical abilities.

Master Your Abilities and Reap the Rewards

Levels full of branching paths, shortcuts, and secrets reward those with the skill and creativity to pull them off. Find the perfect path through labyrinthine dungeons and reap the rewards for your efforts.

Bloodthief offers a challenging experience that invites the player to learn the deep and intertwined gameplay mechanics to progress and succeed. It will push you to your limits but leave you feeling like the ultimate killing machine by end.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains extreme violence and gore. Melee combat is bloody and gory.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Bloodthief_v1_2_1.zip

Game Download Size : 4.7 GB

MD5SUM : d67b6a81cc94ead4a083c772ed4e701d

System Requirements of Bloodthief v1.2.1

Before you start Bloodthief v1.2.1 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 or later

* Processor: 2.4GHZ Quad Core Or Higher

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce 10 series Or Equivalent (Vulkan or DirectX 12 Support Required)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10+

* Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Relatively modern dedicated graphics card (Vulkan support is recommended)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 5 GB available space

