Pakinpaks TENOKE Free Download
Pakinpaks TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.
Pakinpaks TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
Pakinpaks is a cozy puzzle game where you must become the best in the art of packing bags! Travel all around the world by arranging luggages, bags and boxes while fulfilling specific requests along the way.
BonBon is your very relaxed boss cat companion who runs a bag-packing company, sit back and relax alongside him while figuring out how to fit everything inside that tiny backpack.
Game Modes
* Cozy Travel Mode – Travel around the world alongside BonBon! Fulfill client requests at an Oasis, a Beach or even at Neo-Tokyo by packing their bags in specific ways.
* Zen Infinite Mode – Unwind and pack at your own pace. Face an endless stream of procedurally generated bags, each requiring you to fit increasingly complex shapes. No time limits, no move caps just pure, peaceful packing.
* Rush Mode – Race against the clock! Pack as many bags as you can before time runs out. Each successfully packed bag adds a bit more time how long can you keep going?
* Brainy Mode – Every move counts! You have a limited number of moves, so plan carefully before placing each piece. Strategy is the key to success.
Features
* Night Mode – Darker UI and play every puzzle at nighttime for a more soporific experience.
* Customize BonBon! – Earn stars to unlock unique hats and accessories by fulfilling client requests, customize your companion to your heart’s desire.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Pakinpaks_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 1.7 GB
- MD5SUM : 09541b838ba6a9e5274c978ed9b72a69
System Requirements of Pakinpaks TENOKE
Before you start Pakinpaks TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- OS *: Windows 7, 8/8.1, 10, 11
- Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD 2.5 GHz or superior
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Any DirectX 11 or 12 compatible card or OpenGL 3.1 compatible
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 2 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Targeting 1366×768 at 30 FPS on Low-End Mode
Recommended:
-
- OS: Windows® 10 / Windows® 11
- Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3330 or faster.
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 2GB / Radeon HD 5970
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 2 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Targetting Full HD at 60 FPS
Pakinpaks TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Pakinpaks TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.