Pakinpaks TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Pakinpaks TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Pakinpaks is a cozy puzzle game where you must become the best in the art of packing bags! Travel all around the world by arranging luggages, bags and boxes while fulfilling specific requests along the way.

BonBon is your very relaxed boss cat companion who runs a bag-packing company, sit back and relax alongside him while figuring out how to fit everything inside that tiny backpack.

Game Modes

* Cozy Travel Mode – Travel around the world alongside BonBon! Fulfill client requests at an Oasis, a Beach or even at Neo-Tokyo by packing their bags in specific ways.

* Zen Infinite Mode – Unwind and pack at your own pace. Face an endless stream of procedurally generated bags, each requiring you to fit increasingly complex shapes. No time limits, no move caps just pure, peaceful packing.

* Rush Mode – Race against the clock! Pack as many bags as you can before time runs out. Each successfully packed bag adds a bit more time how long can you keep going?

* Brainy Mode – Every move counts! You have a limited number of moves, so plan carefully before placing each piece. Strategy is the key to success.

Features

* Night Mode – Darker UI and play every puzzle at nighttime for a more soporific experience.

* Customize BonBon! – Earn stars to unlock unique hats and accessories by fulfilling client requests, customize your companion to your heart’s desire.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Pakinpaks_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.7 GB

MD5SUM : 09541b838ba6a9e5274c978ed9b72a69

System Requirements of Pakinpaks TENOKE

Before you start Pakinpaks TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS *: Windows 7, 8/8.1, 10, 11 Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD 2.5 GHz or superior Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Any DirectX 11 or 12 compatible card or OpenGL 3.1 compatible DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space Additional Notes: Targeting 1366×768 at 30 FPS on Low-End Mode

