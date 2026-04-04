Sandwich Simulator v1.0.2.2 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Sandwich Simulator v1.0.2.2 PC Game 2026 Overview

Setting up and running your own sandwich restaurant has never been this fun! In Sandwich Simulator, whether solo or with friends in co-op mode with up to 6 players, you will own a rapidly growing restaurant. Try to quickly fulfill your customers’ orders by preparing delicious sandwiches and drinks. Take the orders at the counter, prepare customized sandwiches and drinks, then place them on a tray and deliver them.

The sizzling sound the chicken makes while frying…

A topic we always prioritize: Customer satisfaction is extremely important!

Satisfy the customers who come to your restaurant. Deliver orders on time and keep your restaurant clean. As your reputation grows, you’ll attract more customers, and while this will make things tougher, it will double the fun!

The customer is always right… even when they’re very, very wrong.

The thing that makes a sandwich the most delicious is the bread and the ingredients inside. In Sandwich Simulator, there are exactly 4 types of bread and more than 10 ingredients! A fast-paced game mechanic that increases in difficulty awaits you. As you progress in the game and your fame increases, the variety of orders will grow, and managing time will become increasingly difficult. You wouldn’t want a fire to break out in your kitchen. At this point, you might need your friends, but in Sandwich Simulator, you can also challenge this intensity on your own!

Just another well-done shift.

In Sandwich Simulator, the locations of all ingredients and kitchen utensils can be changed. It’s up to you to decide how the interior of your kitchen and restaurant will look. For example, if you want to use a counter in a different place, you can do that.

Pro tip: Putting tables in the fridge wont keep your guests fresh.

At some point, your restaurant will be open to online orders. You can also serve your surroundings with courier deliveries! Accept online orders and deliver the sandwiches you prepare in your kitchen to the courier. Online customers will evaluate and rate you.

Pro tip: Customers prefer sandwiches over empty boxes.

It is very important to keep your restaurant clean at all times. When your customers see dirty places, the reputation of your restaurant will be tarnished.

Wipe down your counters and floors, collect the trash from the tables, and clean the restrooms. Prevent your restaurant from staying dirty.

Warning: Customers arent professional figure skaters!

In addition to serving tables in your restaurant, if your restaurant is large enough, you can purchase a drive-thru service upgrade. Thus, your restaurant will become a banquet stop, and extra space will be created at your tables! Additionally, with this improvement, your profit will increase even more.

Serve more customers without adding more tables.

Manage your restaurant, delegate tasks to your friends. While one of your friends takes the orders, the other friend can clean the restroom.

Sandwich Simulator offers a fun, fast-paced simulation game. While managing your restaurant on one hand, you will need speed and strategy to keep your customers happy on the other. Are you ready to prepare delicious sandwiches, satisfy your customers, and take your business to the top?

Success tastes better when shared.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

AI-Generated images are used for game cover of the store page and some in-game textures.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.2.2

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Sandwich_Simulator_v1_0_2_2.zip

Game Download Size : 3.3 GB

MD5SUM : 20d1023410b50c027dbf22e0b6dfc886

System Requirements of Sandwich Simulator v1.0.2.2

Before you start Sandwich Simulator v1.0.2.2 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-8400 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX-Vega 64 / GeForce GTX 1080 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 5 GB available space

