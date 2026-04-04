Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Splintered Fate v1.13.4 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Splintered Fate v1.13.4 PC Game 2026 Overview

Grab your friends, pick your favorite TMNT character and jump into an adventure to save Master Splinter from the Foot Clan! Master ninja skills, unite in bodacious online and local co-op gameplay, and conquer iconic NYC locales.

Looking for a more immediate, high-intensity challenge? Dive into the brand-new Arcade Mode packed with unpredictable runs, the Hex and Flex system, new biomes, fearsome Wraith enemies, and even more chaotic fun with friends.

Brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike TMNT action where no two runs are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious co-op gameplay. Explore iconic NYC locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face off against formidable enemies.

Master the powers of water and fire, utrom and ooze, light and darkness, robotics and -most importantly- Ninja to create unique and bodacious builds for your TMNT characters. Every run brings new challenges and opportunities – explore and perfect your favorite builds, and combine them with allies to conquer your enemies.

When Splinter is kidnapped by Shredder, mysterious portals appear across NYC and the Turtles will battle to recover their father from the clutches of the Foot Clan. However, an even greater threat lingers in the shadows

With additional settings, balance and tuning enhancements for PC, Splintered Fate promises to keep you engaged in the FIGHT, ADAPT, REPEAT portal loop. Be ready to restore peace to the city!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.13.4

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Teenage_Mutant_Ninja_Turtles_Splintered_Fate_v1_13_4.zip

Game Download Size : 3.3 GB

MD5SUM : 0bc407b22b2d8980e40d013cbabeffba

System Requirements of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Splintered Fate v1.13.4

Before you start Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Splintered Fate v1.13.4 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 5 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended. Expect longer loading times with HDD, especially the initial load.

