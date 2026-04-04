Magicraft v1.2.23 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Magicraft v1.2.23 PC Game 2026 Overview

The legend! The one who pulls out the staff will be the brave one who saves the world!

Magicraft is a magic action roguelike game. The game takes the world invaded by ancient gods as the core, creating an aerial magical fantasy world. The player will be a brave man who strays into this world and pulls out the legendary staff, Crusades against monsters, combines unique spells, defeats the ancient gods, and saves the world invaded by the ancient gods!

Wonderful combination of magic world and action roguelike with dark spoof style!

Magic: An Otherworldly Life from the Toilet?

Setting foot on an otherworldly continent where powerful magical creatures dwell, you’ll progress from novice mage to master, traveling through dense forests, purgatory, or gaps in time and space, and across five chapters to battle the Demon Lord.

Evil and magical creatures will put obstacles in the way of your journey, so please save the increasingly corrupt world from the hands of the ancient gods!

Weave your own magic with hundreds of powerful spells!

The battle with the Demon King requires every effort to utilize your imagination and wisdom, you can reasonably combine a total of one hundred kinds of wonderful spells, colliding with unexpected amazing effects and gorgeous magic, summoner, elemental mage, melee mage? Even the producer can not think of your way through!

Rich roguelike elements, enjoyable combat experience!

100 unique attribute staffs, 80 kinds of powerful relics that can bring various kinds of benefits and change the appearance of the character, 9 initial character sets, and even blacksmith forges and stores to strengthen, each game is a randomized and exclusive new experience!

The deeper you go into the enemy’s belly, the more you grow, and the more powerful spells you can use to bring fatal blows to the demons, making the battle full of infinite possibilities!

Interesting bonus levels, challenging mini-games to get props!

In addition to intense and exciting battles, the game also sets up a variety of interesting decryption levels, wizards can rely on their own power and wisdom, solve the puzzles in the map, access to new relics and spells!

Battle monsters by solving puzzles and gain the courage to be able to face monsters head on!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.23

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Magicraft_v1_2_23.zip

Game Download Size : 2.3 GB

MD5SUM : e797062819a3b353cabfa340b22425e3

System Requirements of Magicraft v1.2.23

Before you start Magicraft v1.2.23 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS *: Windows 7 or later Processor: Intel Core i3-3240 (2 * 3400); AMD FX-4300 (4 * 3800) Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1024 VRAM); Radeon HD 7750 (1024 VRAM) DirectX: Version 10 Storage: 2 GB available space



Recommended: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 Memory: 32 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2048 VRAM); Radeon R9 380 (2048 VRAM) Storage: 3 GB available space



Magicraft v1.2.23 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Magicraft v1.2.23. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





