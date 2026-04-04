MARVEL MaXimum Collection Chronos Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

MARVEL MaXimum Collection Chronos PC Game 2026 Overview

MARVEL MAXIMUM COLLECTION: THE DEFINITIVE RETRO ARCHIVE

Welcome to the Vault. Limited Run Games is proud to present one of the most comprehensive gatherings of Marvels early gaming legacy. Featuring every major iteration across Arcade, 8-bit, 16-bit, and portable consoles, this collection is a curated journey through the evolution of the 1990s Marvel Universe in pixels. Its more than a gameits a piece of history, preserved with modern features and bonus content for the ultimate fan.

Experience every pixelated punch, web-swing, and optic blast across multiple platforms. We havent just picked a favorite versionevery major console and arcade iteration is included. Whether you grew up with a controller in your hand or a roll of quarters in your pocket, the MARVEL MaXimum Collection is the ultimate tribute to the True Believers.

X-Men: The Arcade Game (Arcade):

The definitive mutant beat-em-up returns! Experience the legendary cabinet action with full online multiplayer support for up to 6 players, including Rollback Netcode. Choose your favorite X-Men and take on Magnetos army with the ultimate team-up experience.

Captain America and The Avengers (Arcade, MEGA, 8-bit):

“I can’t move!” Take control of Cap, Iron Man, Hawkeye, and Vision. Experience the cinematic arcade original or the unique platforming spin of the 8-bit version.

Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage (SUPER, MEGA):

Based on the iconic comic crossover. Battle through the streets of NYC to the sound of a 16-bit rock soundtrack. Switch between the SUPER versions rich colors and the MEGA versions gritty vibe.

Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (SUPER, MEGA):

The symbiote sequel! Team up in 2-player co-op to take on the Life Foundation and Carnages offspring.

Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcades Revenge (SUPER, MEGA, PORTABLE, GEAR):

Navigate Arcades deadly “Murderworld.” This collection includes the handheld versions, offering a fascinating look at Marvel history on the go.

Silver Surfer (8-Bit):

Test your skills against one of the most infamously challenging shooters ever made. Features one of the greatest soundtracks in 8-bit history.

MaXimum Features

Weve added modern bells and whistles to ensure these classics are more playable than ever:

X-Men: The Arcade Game Online: Online multiplayer for up to 6 players with Rollback Netcode!

Archives: Dive into a digital archive featuring high-resolution scans of original box art, instruction manuals, and vintage advertisements.

Music Player: Kick back and listen to the iconic chip-tune scores from every version of every game in the collection.

Integrated CHEATS menu: Enable Infinite Lives and more in selected games

Rewind & Save States: Finally conquer the “Deadly Walls” of Silver Surfer or the boss gauntlets of Arcades Revenge with the ability to rewind gameplay and save anywhere.

Display Options: Play with crisp, modern pixels or recreate the Saturday morning experience with CRT and scanline filters.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Chronos

Game File Name : MARVEL_MaXimum_Collection_Chronos.zip

Game Download Size : 3.2 GB

MD5SUM : a7431a21463c964b7c8dc671f0df3872

System Requirements of MARVEL MaXimum Collection Chronos

Before you start MARVEL MaXimum Collection Chronos Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit OS required)

* Processor: Intel(R) Core 2 Duo E7500

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit OS required)

* Processor: AMD Phenon(TM) II X6 1035T @3100

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Raedon HD 7800 Series / NVIDIA

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 3 GB available space

MARVEL MaXimum Collection Chronos Free Download

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