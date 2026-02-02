No Rest for the Wicked v26769 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and role playing game.

From Moon Studios, the award-winning creators of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, comes No Rest for the Wicked, a unique, visceral Action RPG set in a hand-crafted world, featuring Souls-like combat, where every strike matters, and every friend can join the fight.

Play solo or with up to 4 players in seamless online co-op. Face monstrous enemies, build your home, and carve your path through a world torn apart by plague, greed, and glory.

* Precision, weighty combat where every fight matters. Now with multiple difficulty options so you can fine tune the experience thats right for your play style.

* A vast pool of loot to discover – collect weapons, armor, runes and more as you build your unique character

* A main campaign story that will take you through a unique, hand-crafted world

* A living island that evolves over time – new events, vendors, and challenges emerge as days pass.

* Homebuilding and crafting systems that tie directly into gameplay.

* Seamless co-op, no separate mode, no fluff. Just the full game, shared.

* No microtransactions, everything is earned through play.

Share your world and progress with up to three friends in the campaigns online co-op mode. Every quest, boss, and inch of Isola Sacra is yours to share, or explore alone at your own pace. Its up to you to befriend, betray, or become a solo master.

Hone your combat skills within a Souls-like combat system that rewards strategy and timing. Battle gruesome creatures, enemy soldiers, and punishing bosses in heart-pounding encounters.

Feel the weight and speed of each weapon through unique move sets. Enchant weapons, craft rare armor, and create bespoke builds that fit your playstyle.

Choose your Realm Tiers: With multiple difficulty options, you can tailor the journey to your preferences, whether youre here for the story or the full combat experience.

Harvest wood, ore, and food as you explore; craft meals that replenish health and boost stats; and make your way to the city of Sacrament where you can purchase property, upgrade your gear, and stash your loot.

The year is 841 TE. King Harol is dead, and the Pestilence, an unholy plague not seen for a thousand years, has returned.

You are a Cerim, a mystical holy warrior sworn to defeat the plague at any cost. But as rebellion, religion, and corruption collide on the isle of Sacra, every forest and dungeon you uncover may hold new surprises and challenges. Each location is hand-crafted and filled with hidden secrets and treasure that lurk in the most unlikely of places.

Take respite in the vast central hub of Sacrament where you can purchase property, buy furniture, and decorate it to make it your own. Fish on the shores of the river, till and harvest the land for ingredients to create meals that replenish health and boost stats. Acquaint yourself with the diverse array of vendors and townsfolk and restore Sacrament to its former glory.

Every inch of Isola Sacra, every creature you encounter, and every animation in No Rest for the Wicked is designed by hand, with incredible attention to detail. Feel the shifting weather and lighting as day turns into dusk, listen to the sound of the wind in the leaves, and take a minute to stop and enjoy a stunning vista – before you reach your next-heart stopping combat challenge.

No Rest for the Wicked has no microtransactions, no shortcuts, no pay-to-win – just pure gameplay.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work.

This may include:

Blood and Gore

Intense Violence

Strong Language

Nudity

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v26769

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : No_Rest_for_the_Wicked_v26769_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 46 GB

MD5SUM : d7120c29951ba58f90b21a8146dd8b75

System Requirements of No Rest for the Wicked v26769 Early Access

Before you start No Rest for the Wicked v26769 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon 5600 XT Storage: 46 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required. Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics is not supported.



Recommended: OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i7-11700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Memory: 32 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Storage: 46 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required. Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics is not supported.



