Snow Ash v20260123 Free Download

Snow Ash is a post-apocalyptic, wasteland-themed card-based trading and survival game.

This world was once beautiful and civilizedbut those days are long gone…

Relentless snowfall has nearly wiped out everything, leaving behind only a few dozen scattered shelters across the snowfieldsand the never-ending flow of drifters wandering between them.

By a twist of fate, youve become a messenger who braves the blizzards. Your mission: deliver goods, technology, and information to the shelters. Maybe, just maybe, youll bring a sliver of hope to the drifters as well.

The road ahead is full of danger. Countless greedy eyes are fixed on your cargo. Youll face unexpected events and ruthless enemies. Only by cleverly using your deck of cards can you turn crises into chances and survive against the odds.

Out in the snow, youll constantly battle worsening cold, hunger, stress, and vehicle damage. Solving these problems is the key to making it further. Fuel, food, daily necessities, ammo, tools… your cargo isnt just for tradeits for survival. Manage your resources wisely.

Where there are people, theres trade. Each shelter offers different goods to buy and sell. Drifters on the road might barter treasures for supplies. Use your business savvy to carve out a place for yourself in this frozen world.

In the apocalypse, going it alone means certain death. Only by banding together can one survive. Recruit a variety of characters to form your team, and plan out unique skill paths for each. Every character can freely learn any skill, giving you the freedom to build your own custom deck!

Every choice you make shapes your teams fate. Your decisions and actions will affect how the snowfield story unfolds. With a rich world and narrative waiting to be discovered, youll find new stories whether in a shelter or out in the blizzard.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Some plot background pictures

