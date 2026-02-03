Drunkard Simulator Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Drunkard Simulator Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Multiplayer will be included in Early Access. The demo is single-player only.

Make Bad Choices!

A physics-based sandbox game where you are the disaster.

Drink, stumble, steal, and smash your way through an open neighborhood where bad decisions turns into unforgettable chaos. The world reacts, physics take over, and every dumb idea becomes a story you wont remember tomorrow.

Lose control and turn your surroundings into your personal drunken playground – solo or with your drinking buddies.

A Sandbox Built for Chaos

This is a fully open, physics-driven sandbox where nearly everything can be picked up or stolen.

Carry a full barbecue grill down the street.

Climb rooftops.

Ride a stolen shopping cart straight into disaster.

If you can lift it, drag it, throw it, or crash it… its fair game.

Drink, Survive, Escalate

Drinking isnt just cosmetic – its a survival system.

Your BAC affects:

* Movement

* Balance

* Decision-making

* What ridiculous actions you can pull off

The drunker you get, the more chaotic (and powerful) you become but staying upright gets harder. Push your limits or face the consequences of gravity and bad judgment.

Will You Become a Local Legend?

Wreak havoc, pull off legendary stunts, drive drunk, and make sure the NPCs never forget your drunken adventures. No consequences, no regretsjust a whole lot of chaos.

Grab a (virtual) drink, stumble into the unknown, and make a glorious mess in the ultimate sandbox of drunken stupidity!

Features

* Do Stupid Things

* Multiplayer Mayhem

* Fully Open Map

* Survival Stats (BAC)

* Interact with Everything

* Character Customization

* Moonshine Brewing

* Fist Fighting

* In-Game Economy

* Drunken Expression

* Drunk Cooking

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Drunkard Simulator contains some AI generated voice lines, music and sound effects.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Drunkard Simulator features depictions of alcohol consumption and intoxicated behavior, as well as some strong language

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Drunkard_Simulator_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 13 GB

MD5SUM : cd72bf83c6d6a1ccbd4a2d3e80439810

System Requirements of Drunkard Simulator Early Access

Before you start Drunkard Simulator Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: 64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-2700K or AMD™ Ryzen 5 1600X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB or Arc A580 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 30 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD strongly recommended.

