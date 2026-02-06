MULLET MAD JACK v1.13d23 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

MULLET MAD JACK v1.13d23 PC Game 2026 Overview

Your HEALTH is TIME

You must KILL to get more TIME

A HIGH-OCTANE-ACTION SHOOTER, 90% ARCADE FUN, 10% roguelite.

In this future, MAN and INTERNET have merged into a new being. This being needs DOPAMINE every 10 SECONDS, or else it will DIE!

ARCADE FUN! You are MULLET MAD JACK, and you must kill enemies to refill your 10 SECONDS OF LIFE!

Beat handcraft stages at random full of exciting new obstacles at each chapter!

Memorize each room and compete for better times!

Cleverly build your character every FLOOR, in a fully-fledge NARRATIVE with small roguelite elements.

Defeat the mysterious masterminds and experience the ultimate OLD SCHOOL ANIME plot!

KEY FEATURES:

Fast Arcade feel full of dopamine rush like the old times

A fully animated campaign with old-school anime cutscenes

50+ Power ups that change the way you can play the game.

You can play the game forever in random levels on ENDLESS MODE

A CLASSIC MODE with no TIMER if you want a traditional campaign

Unbox a digital/virtual BIG PC GAME BOX from the 90’s

15 trading cards and more than 50 point shop items

Relive the bloodshed from 80’s and 90’s

ACCESSIBILITY:

Full controller support, Ultrawide support, key and button rebinding, Mouse sensitivity, Purple blood mode, disable camera shake and flashes, custom AIM options, custom volume controls for sfx, music and voices.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains scenes of violence and gore.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.13d23

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : MULLET_MAD_JACK_v1_13d23.zip

Game Download Size : 6.1 GB

MD5SUM : cc9d532db00cc43d7d3dcced54615c0a

System Requirements of MULLET MAD JACK v1.13d23

Before you start MULLET MAD JACK v1.13d23 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: windows 10 Processor: 2.4GHZ Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: geforce 970 Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended: OS: windows 10 Processor: 4 GHZ Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: geforce 1060 Storage: 5 GB available space



