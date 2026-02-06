Occupy Mars The Game v1.0.4 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Occupy Mars is a complex open-world sandbox survival game for fans of the genre.

Occupy Mars is a technical, open-world sandbox, survival game about Mars colonization inspired by the most promising technologies and companies that are working towards the goal of humanity becoming a multi-planet species.

Build and upgrade your base, discover new regions, conduct mining operations, retrieve water, generate oxygen, grow crops, fix broken parts, and learn how to survive on Mars!

Build greenhouses, oxygen tanks, fuel generators, connect all the pipes and cables, and remember about proper cable management. Grow your own food.

Manage your energy production and build your electricity grid. Make sure that there is enough water, oxygen, power, and food to survive.

Fix broken parts using realistic electronic components and tools. Learn the basics soldering, using hot air, measurement tools, and all the details necessary to fix your equipment.

Explore different regions of Mars while searching for valuable resources, discover mining sites, and find the best place to build a city.

Remember that you need to find a relatively leveled area with good access to underground water in a place where temperatures don’t drop too much during the night.

Experience an open-world sandbox game with a realistic day/night cycle and overcome real challenges that colonists face. Build solar arrays and batteries for energy storage, upgrade them, and find the optimal way to power your colony.

Upgrade your vehicles and equipment in your garage. Organize your workshop and modify your rover. Change crane hydraulics, operate the robotic arm, dig for valuable resources, build mining rigs, and more…

Occupying Mars is not always easy. Sometimes things will explode, break or not go exactly as planned. Learn to cope with “Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly. Sometimes you have to really act quickly before you run out of air, food, or energy.

…but most importantly HAVE FUN on Mars!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.4

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Occupy_Mars_The_Game_v1_0_4.zip

Game Download Size : 9.3 GB

MD5SUM : 6cf60ad097fce75075e1ff27efb7e118

System Requirements of Occupy Mars The Game v1.0.4

Before you start Occupy Mars The Game v1.0.4 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: RX 570 4GB VRAM / GeForce GTX 970 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 15 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible Additional Notes: System requirements may change during the development of the game.



Recommended: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or better Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 8GB VRAM or better DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible Additional Notes: System requirements may change during the development of the game.



