Command a strike force of marines, mercenaries, and criminals in a distant system, cut off from the Core Worlds. At the lawless frontier, the Wayback system is controlled by pirate warlords, questionable corporations, and fractured planetary governments who struggle for a new order. Though you initially lead your strike force of marines from aboard the strike cruiser TCRN Impetus, you’ll quickly need to unite the disparate locals under your leadership to defeat an unknown threat. Fielding tanks, walkers, and infantry squads with a massive selection of equipment to choose from, youll train your troops, plan out operations, and engage in deadly tactical battles.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : v0.6.4
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access
- Game File Name : Menace_v0_6_4_Early_Access.zip
- Game Download Size : 11 GB
- MD5SUM : f724cc25fdb689fc01a0df58226c8064
System Requirements of Menace v0.6.4 Early Access
Before you start Menace v0.6.4 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-7600 (quad-core) or AMD® Ryzen™ 5 1500X (quad-core)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) / AMD® Radeon™ RX 570 (4 GB)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 12 GB available space
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-9600K (hexa-core) or AMD® Ryzen™ 5 2600X (hexa-core)
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX 2070 (8 GB) or AMD® Radeon™ RX 5700 XT (8 GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 12 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
