Command a strike force of marines, mercenaries, and criminals in a distant system, cut off from the Core Worlds. At the lawless frontier, the Wayback system is controlled by pirate warlords, questionable corporations, and fractured planetary governments who struggle for a new order. Though you initially lead your strike force of marines from aboard the strike cruiser TCRN Impetus, you’ll quickly need to unite the disparate locals under your leadership to defeat an unknown threat. Fielding tanks, walkers, and infantry squads with a massive selection of equipment to choose from, youll train your troops, plan out operations, and engage in deadly tactical battles.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v0.6.4

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Menace_v0_6_4_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : f724cc25fdb689fc01a0df58226c8064

System Requirements of Menace v0.6.4 Early Access

Before you start Menace v0.6.4 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-7600 (quad-core) or AMD® Ryzen™ 5 1500X (quad-core) Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) / AMD® Radeon™ RX 570 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 12 GB available space



Recommended: Download Now Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-9600K (hexa-core) or AMD® Ryzen™ 5 2600X (hexa-core) Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX 2070 (8 GB) or AMD® Radeon™ RX 5700 XT (8 GB) DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 12 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended



