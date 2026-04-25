Laundry Store Simulator v7.1.4 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

Laundry Store Simulator v7.1.4 TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Are you ready to own the world’s best laundry store? Transform a small laundry shop into a laundry empire!

Discover the following features in Laundry Store Simulator:

Unleash your creativity by designing custom shirts for unique customers! Draw anything, print it, and watch them proudly wear your creations in style!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v7.1.4

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Laundry_Store_Simulator_v7_1_4_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.0 GB

MD5SUM : d6db58acf6482a0dec3e242795545c63

System Requirements of Laundry Store Simulator v7.1.4 TENOKE

Before you start Laundry Store Simulator v7.1.4 TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 and Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i7-6700k or AMD Ryzen 3 1200X Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 960 4GB or equivalent DirectX: Version 10 Storage: 2 GB available space Sound Card: Yes



Laundry Store Simulator v7.1.4 TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Laundry Store Simulator v7.1.4 TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





