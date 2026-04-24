Visual novel Dashing 90s TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Visual novel Dashing 90s TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Visual novel: Dashing 90s a text-based interactive drama about a young man who came to the big city for an education, but faces a very different kind of challenge.

Andrey is an ordinary prospective student from the provinces. His goal is simple: to enroll in a polytechnic institute and start a new life. But temporary housing in a communal apartment becomes the main test. Here, each neighbor has their own truth, their own interests, and their own ways of surviving.

Speculator Ninka returns from Turkey with contraband and offers quick money for one favor. Alcoholic Kolya asks to go get vodka, hinting that refusal will be costly. Actress Larisa invites him to a midnight cemetery for a “ritual.” An old friend, Kostyan, offers to drive his car, supposedly legally. A stranger asks to be escorted through a dark archway. And Kostya, nicknamed Turnip, the neighbor’s son, returns from prison. He believes he is the only one in charge in this apartment. Every day, Andrei makes a choice: agree and receive money, connections, and supportbut risk his freedom and life. Or refuse and be left alone to face hostility, suspicion, and threats. One agreement can lead to prison, the hospital, or the grave. One refusal can make him an outcast, but leave a chance to pass his exams.

The story branches into dozens of endings: from successful admission to a maximum-security prison colony. The atmosphere of 1990s communal life, the criminal underworld, moral dilemmas, and the cost of every decisionall of this determines the protagonist’s fate.

Will Andrei be able to overcome these trials and preserve himself?

Atmospheric soundtracksa variety of musical tracks that immerse him in the atmosphere of the 1990s and heighten the tension of each scene.

A branching plotmultiple twists and endings: from triumph to tragedy, every decision changes the protagonist’s fate.

A system of moral choicesthere are no right answers, only consequences. The authentic atmosphere of the era everyday life, language, and the realities of communal life in the 1990s.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

all the pictures are generated by artificial intelligence.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Scenes of heaven and hell, smoking and death are shown

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Visual_novel_Dashing_90s_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.1 GB

MD5SUM : ac16ca3a99e4ecd95af3a7b2b6cfab02

System Requirements of Visual novel Dashing 90s TENOKE

Before you start Visual novel Dashing 90s TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: 64-bit Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 1800 MB available space

Visual novel Dashing 90s TENOKE Free Download

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