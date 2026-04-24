Jay and Silent Bob Chronic Blunt Punch Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Jay and Silent Bob Chronic Blunt Punch PC Game 2026 Overview

Brawl your way through the streets and mall in the View Askewniverse as Jay and Silent Bob where you unleash a dizzying array of irreverent combos, special moves, collect and summon assists, in this over-the-top beat em up. Youll need to harness every ounce of smoke-fueled creativity to get past the throngs of hockey-stick wielding teenage thugs, dookie demons, hipsters with babies, old grumpy danglers and massive, movie-inspired boss battles.

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch combines incredible stylized, hand drawn animation, character design, and over the top combat and badass catchphrases in a side-scrolling, tag-team, beat-em-up. Our heroes embark on an epic adventure from their humble, suburban New Jersey Quick Stop to an unearthed mystical mall that has unleashed an evil hold on the city.

No matter if you play solo and tag swap between characters or with your hetero lifemate in couch co-op, youll be performing special moves and outrageous combos.

Developed with the full blessing, enthusiasm and voice-acting quips from Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith themselves, Chronic Blunt Punch gives players the ultimate, profound, and profane Jay and Silent Bob experience.

Features

– Hand-Drawn Art and Animation: Incredibly detailed, expressive and highly inspired hand-drawn animations.

– Insane combos: Bust out a cornucopia of irreverent special moves and combos that link together to create explosive finishers.

– Super Moves: Build up your super meter to launch video game inspired super attacks or save up your super meter and transform Jay and Silent Bob into Bluntman and Chronic to freeze time and deliver a devastating attack.

– Local Co-Op: Play solo or with your hetero lifemate with two-player couch co-op. Tag youre it, snackpack.

– Cameo-palooza: During your journey, interact with cameo characters from the Viewaskewniverse and call them in to help you during intense moments.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Drugs, mature language, cartoon violence, revealing outfits.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Jay_and_Silent_Bob_Chronic_Blunt_Punch.zip

Game Download Size : 19 GB

MD5SUM : 15054812f8114b1f28e6d144221e4b91

System Requirements of Jay and Silent Bob Chronic Blunt Punch

Before you start Jay and Silent Bob Chronic Blunt Punch Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i3-540 or AMD FX-4350

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 640, 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 5750, 1GB

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2550K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 8GB

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Jay and Silent Bob Chronic Blunt Punch Free Download

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