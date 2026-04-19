Labyrinthine v20260405 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Labyrinthine v20260405 PC Game 2026 Overview

Embark on a heart-pounding journey into the realm of nightmares with Labyrinthine, a cooperative horror game that will make you question your every step. Gather your courage and team up with friends as you enter the abandoned Happisburg hedge maze, or dive headfirst into the spine-chilling case files, where every investigation leads to unspeakable horrors.

Prepare to be gripped by fear as you encounter a variety of unique monsters, each with their own sinister AI and mechanics. Stay on your toes as you traverse the maze’s twisted paths and unravel the dark secrets that lie within.

Gameplay

Labyrinthine offers two distinct gaming experiences. In the story mode, you will follow the enigmatic trail of Joan, the mysterious fairground worker, uncovering the maze’s haunting history and facing terrifying challenges together.

However, if you’re seeking the ultimate test of bravery, venture into the case files procedurally generated mazes that promise endless variation and escalating difficulty. Each investigation reveals new horrors, forcing you to adapt and strategize with your fellow players. Solve puzzles, gather essential items, and survive the nightmarish encounters that await.

As you delve deeper into the case files, you will discover a leveling system that unlocks not only new monsters and maps but also rare cosmetics.

With cooperative play at its core, Labyrinthine encourages teamwork and communication to overcome the malevolent forces that lurk in the shadows. But be warned, in this maze of terror, splitting up may be your only chance to stay one step ahead of the lurking evils.

If you are a true horror enthusiast, Labyrinthine promises an experience like no other. Immerse yourself in an atmosphere of dread and anticipation as you navigate the ever-changing maze, surrounded by the unknown.

Are you ready to face the darkness together, or will you succumb to the horrors that await? Step into Labyrinthine and find out if you have what it takes to escape the nightmare.

Brief Points

– Co-operative online multiplayer for 1-8 players

– Over 30 unique monsters with their own AI and mechanics

– Two gamemodes; a Story Mode + A procedural generation mode

– Puzzles

– Leveling system that unlocks 19 types of mazes

– Over 200 cosmetics that can be found within the mazes

– Equipment that is usable

– Daily quests

– In game equipment/cosmetic store

– Hardcore case files to provide a more difficult challenge, rewarding exclusive cosmetics

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Contains depictions of gore and other horror elements that may disturb or frighten some users.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20260405

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Labyrinthine_v20260405.zip

Game Download Size : 20 GB

MD5SUM : 5f43b23ef6f87bcbf5e6ca9533fb50a7

System Requirements of Labyrinthine v20260405

Before you start Labyrinthine v20260405 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7 – 64bit

* Processor: Intel i5 or AMD Equivalent

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: ATI HD7900 series or Nvidia Equivalent.

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* VR Support: SteamVR enabled devices

* Additional Notes: Please note, this is the lowest tested hardware that could run the game on medium without frame drops. Other cards may work but results will vary. Integrated graphics do not run the game.

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 – 64bit

* Processor: Intel i7 or AMD Equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1060 6GB or Equivelant.

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 25 GB available space

* VR Support: SteamVR enabled devices

Labyrinthine v20260405 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Labyrinthine v20260405. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





