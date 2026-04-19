Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE Free Download
Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.
Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
Dive into the heart of a retro disco bar, where the beats are pulsating, the lights are bright, and every night holds a story. Under the Disco Lights – 80’s Bar Simulator is a first-person, story-driven bar management simulation that puts you in control of drinks, moods, and secrets where every choice has consequences.
BAR MANAGEMENT & MIXOLOGY
Serve up cocktails, manage resources, and keep your disco bar buzzing.
IMMERSIVE 1980s NIGHTLIFE
Step into a neon-lit world complete with stylized visuals, dynamic lighting.
CHARACTERS WITH STORIES
Every patron has a story, and every conversation matters. Build relationships, uncover secrets, and watch how your choices shape the night.
ORIGINAL MUSIC & ATMOSPHERE
Dance, chat, or simply soak in the scene – every track is original, bringing the spirit of the 1980s straight to your ears.
MATURE THEMES
Contains depictions of alcohol and tobacco use.
Step behind the bar, feel the music, and discover what happens when the lights are low, the drinks are flowing, and secrets spill.
AI Generated Content Disclosure
The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:
Musics, album covers and some posters are generated by AI.
Mature Content Description
The developers describe the content like this:
This game contains depictions of alcohol and tobacco use.
Presented in a narrative context
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Under_the_Disco_Lights_80s_Bar_Simulator_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 6.9 GB
- MD5SUM : 238021fab2a20fe1303c56ca80fe4a71
System Requirements of Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE
Before you start Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10 / 11 (64-bit)
* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570
* DirectX: Version 11
* Storage: 10 GB available space
* Sound Card: DirectX compatible
Recommended:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10 / 11 (64-bit)
* Processor: Intel Core i7-10750H or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700M / RX 6600
* DirectX: Version 12
* Storage: 10 GB available space
* Sound Card: DirectX compatible
Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.