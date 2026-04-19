Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Dive into the heart of a retro disco bar, where the beats are pulsating, the lights are bright, and every night holds a story. Under the Disco Lights – 80’s Bar Simulator is a first-person, story-driven bar management simulation that puts you in control of drinks, moods, and secrets where every choice has consequences.

BAR MANAGEMENT & MIXOLOGY

Serve up cocktails, manage resources, and keep your disco bar buzzing.

IMMERSIVE 1980s NIGHTLIFE

Step into a neon-lit world complete with stylized visuals, dynamic lighting.

CHARACTERS WITH STORIES

Every patron has a story, and every conversation matters. Build relationships, uncover secrets, and watch how your choices shape the night.

ORIGINAL MUSIC & ATMOSPHERE

Dance, chat, or simply soak in the scene – every track is original, bringing the spirit of the 1980s straight to your ears.

MATURE THEMES

Contains depictions of alcohol and tobacco use.

Step behind the bar, feel the music, and discover what happens when the lights are low, the drinks are flowing, and secrets spill.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Musics, album covers and some posters are generated by AI.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains depictions of alcohol and tobacco use.

Presented in a narrative context

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Under_the_Disco_Lights_80s_Bar_Simulator_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.9 GB

MD5SUM : 238021fab2a20fe1303c56ca80fe4a71

System Requirements of Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE

Before you start Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 / 11 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 / 11 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i7-10750H or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700M / RX 6600

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Under the Disco Lights 80s Bar Simulator TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





