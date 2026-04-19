GRIME II v1.0.17780a Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

GRIME II v1.0.17780a PC Game 2026 Overview

Become a stealer of forms in GRIME II, the sequel to 2021’s acclaimed action-adventure metroidvania. You are a Formless – an art mimic, absorbing creatures and summoning molds in their shape.

Venture into a new and mysterious land in the GRIME universe, where danger and wonder await around every corner. Use your surroundings in tandem with your summoned molds to overcome deadly enemies and epic bosses, all the while exploring a deep world full of diverse cultures and characters.

Create your own playstyle by choosing from a variety of abilities, weapons, and mold summons. Learn the makings of your enemies as you summon their form to both aid you in combat, as well as in exploring the various secrets paths of the world.

* Molds – Absorb defeated enemies, shaping them into molds which can then be used for special attacks.

Use molds to throw enemies, fire projectiles, stun, and even turn into summons.

* Environmental Combat – Wherever you go, the environment provides ample opportunities to damage enemies nearby or from a distance. Be wary, for they can do the same to you!

* Parry and Grasp – Send hand-tendrils to either parry enemy attacks or grasp and absorb them, drawing you closer to learning their shape.

* A Lived-in World – Discover incredible locations made of painted nails and giant vases, each with its own unique civilization, culture, and deep characters to converse with.

* Customise your playstyle with over 30 weapons, 60 armours and 12 abilities.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.17780a

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : GRIME_II_v1_0_17780a.zip

Game Download Size : 22 GB

MD5SUM : 35a7d388f3fe431257b0c30434edc63a

System Requirements of GRIME II v1.0.17780a

Before you start GRIME II v1.0.17780a Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 / AMD Radeon RX 550

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Game runs on HDD, but an SSD is recommended

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon R9 720X

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD recommended

GRIME II v1.0.17780a Free Download

Click on the below button to start GRIME II v1.0.17780a. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





