The Floor Above Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and simulation game.

The Floor Above PC Game 2026 Overview

🧠 THIS IS NOT A TYPICAL ANOMALY-SPOTTING GAME

You wake up strapped to a chair in a looping room.

You cannot move — only rotate, blink, and choose.

Voices speak to you. Narrators guide… or mislead you.

With every cycle, the room repeats — one floor higher.

Your mission:

Separate reality from hallucination. Survive. Break the loop.

👁️ TRUST NOTHING

Not every anomaly is real.

Some are fragments of Mike’s imagination.

Use your blink ability to test reality.

If the anomaly disappears and the room resets → You’re safe

If it remains → Escape to the next floor immediately

Still see something wrong? → Press RED

Everything looks normal? → Press GREEN

Every correct choice brings you closer to freedom.

Make 9 correct decisions in a row to escape.

🔍 A STORY HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT

Nothing in this game is random.

Every detail matters.

Your first playthrough reveals only a fraction of Mike’s story.

Each loop uncovers new layers, new hints… and new doubts.

The narrators are not here by chance.

Each voice has its own truth — but not all of them are honest.

To understand what’s really happening…

you must escape, again and again.

🎮 GAME FEATURES

🧩 Deep, layered lore hidden across multiple cycles

hidden across multiple cycles 👁️ 100+ handcrafted anomalies — meaningful and carefully designed

— meaningful and carefully designed 😱 Well-timed jumpscares that keep you on edge

that keep you on edge 😂 Unexpected humor in the darkest moments

in the darkest moments 🚪 Claustrophobic horror — the entire game unfolds in a single room

— the entire game unfolds in a single room 👀 Blink mechanic — question what is real

— question what is real 🎯 Simple controls — just two buttons, endless tension

— just two buttons, endless tension 🎙️ Multiple narrators — different voices, conflicting truths

— different voices, conflicting truths 👻 Hidden phantom anomalies and secrets to uncover

and secrets to uncover 🐾 Morty the Cat (yes, he matters more than you think)

🤖 AI GENERATED CONTENT DISCLOSURE

The developers use AI tools to enhance certain aspects of the game, including:

Select images and visual elements

Portions of voiceover content

These elements are integrated to support the overall atmosphere and storytelling experience.

⚠️ MATURE CONTENT DESCRIPTION

This game includes:

Psychological horror themes

Disturbing and unsettling imagery

Scenes of violence, including depictions of blood and death

Some content may be intense or uncomfortable for sensitive players.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : The_Floor_Above.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : 56b5e96d1775bbe4e7faab30473bc309

System Requirements of The Floor Above

Before you start The Floor Above Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) or later

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 / AMD Radeon RX 590, 6 GB VRAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 12 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) or later

* Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600, 6 GB VRAM

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 12 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

The Floor Above Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Floor Above. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





