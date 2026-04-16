Extinction Day TENOKE Free Download
Extinction Day TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, strategy and indie game.
Extinction Day TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
🌍 Humanity Will Do Anything to Survive…
You Will Make Sure They Don’t.
Unleash chaos across the globe. Spread disasters, plagues, and war.
Wipe humanity out before they can escape to the Ark.
🎮 HOW YOU PLAY
- Deploy devastating disasters, deadly plagues, and global warfare
- Earn resources through destruction and expand your influence
- Combine events to trigger massive chain reactions
- Upgrade your abilities and evolve your strategy
- Stop humanity’s desperate attempts to survive
⚔️ HUMANITY FIGHTS BACK
They won’t go down without resistance.
- Governments mobilize to contain your destruction and secure key regions
- Scientists develop countermeasures to slow your spread
- Global aid efforts attempt to stabilize affected areas
- As extinction nears, humanity begins building a space Ark to escape
💥 UNLEASH CATASTROPHES
There are many ways to end the world — discover yours.
- Trigger 10+ unique disasters, from deadly plagues to global warfare
- Combine events for unpredictable and devastating effects
- Target specific regions with precision-based abilities
- Experiment to find the fastest path to total extinction
🧠 MASTER YOUR STRATEGY
Every decision shapes the outcome.
- Manage resources to fuel your expansion
- Choose upgrades that define your playstyle
- Unlock powerful abilities and evolve your tactics
- Adapt as humanity grows stronger and fights back
- Use timing, positioning, and combinations to dominate
🔁 GLOBAL DESTRUCTION, ENDLESS STRATEGIES
No two playthroughs are ever the same.
- 18 campaign missions across 4 difficulty levels
- 28 unique challenge scenarios
- 70+ perks and upgrades to unlock
- 25+ achievements to complete
- Dozens of hours of replayable gameplay
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Extinction_Day_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 2.5 GB
- MD5SUM : e07ccce9366c00154054f133aae688bd
System Requirements of Extinction Day TENOKE
Before you start Extinction Day TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-8400
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: AMD RX 550 4 GB VRAM / NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti 4 GB VRAM
* Storage: 2 GB available space
Recommended:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
* Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700x / Intel Core i7-10700
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: AMD RX 5700 8 GB VRAM / NVIDIA 2060 Super RTX 8 GB VRAM
* Storage: 2 GB available space
Extinction Day TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Extinction Day TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.