Extinction Day TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, strategy and indie game.

Extinction Day TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

🌍 Humanity Will Do Anything to Survive…

You Will Make Sure They Don’t.

Unleash chaos across the globe. Spread disasters, plagues, and war.

Wipe humanity out before they can escape to the Ark.

🎮 HOW YOU PLAY

Deploy devastating disasters, deadly plagues, and global warfare

Earn resources through destruction and expand your influence

Combine events to trigger massive chain reactions

Upgrade your abilities and evolve your strategy

Stop humanity’s desperate attempts to survive

⚔️ HUMANITY FIGHTS BACK

They won’t go down without resistance.

Governments mobilize to contain your destruction and secure key regions

Scientists develop countermeasures to slow your spread

Global aid efforts attempt to stabilize affected areas

As extinction nears, humanity begins building a space Ark to escape

💥 UNLEASH CATASTROPHES

There are many ways to end the world — discover yours.

Trigger 10+ unique disasters, from deadly plagues to global warfare

Combine events for unpredictable and devastating effects

Target specific regions with precision-based abilities

Experiment to find the fastest path to total extinction

🧠 MASTER YOUR STRATEGY

Every decision shapes the outcome.

Manage resources to fuel your expansion

Choose upgrades that define your playstyle

Unlock powerful abilities and evolve your tactics

Adapt as humanity grows stronger and fights back

Use timing, positioning, and combinations to dominate

🔁 GLOBAL DESTRUCTION, ENDLESS STRATEGIES

No two playthroughs are ever the same.

18 campaign missions across 4 difficulty levels

28 unique challenge scenarios

70+ perks and upgrades to unlock

25+ achievements to complete

Dozens of hours of replayable gameplay

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Extinction_Day_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.5 GB

MD5SUM : e07ccce9366c00154054f133aae688bd

System Requirements of Extinction Day TENOKE

Before you start Extinction Day TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-8400

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD RX 550 4 GB VRAM / NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti 4 GB VRAM

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700x / Intel Core i7-10700

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD RX 5700 8 GB VRAM / NVIDIA 2060 Super RTX 8 GB VRAM

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Extinction Day TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Extinction Day TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





