Convento TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and casual game.

Convento TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

The story

Follow a group of players who meet in an online game. They have different situations, but end up with a common goal, to exploit a loophole and make a living playing videogames while being a NEET

* Kinetic Visual novel where you control the pacing

* Cutscenes with Hand drawn animation and a painterly artstyle

* Gameplay is more like a movie with small interactions

* Get emotionally involved with the characters and their relationship over the years

* Original soundtrack influenced by traditional Portuguese music

Set in a fictional game, with a similar virtual economy to TF2 where players trade skins and hats often even ignoring the actual game and

Inspired by our own experiences growing up playing MMOs like WoW, runescape, and community server games like TF2, Gmod, just to name a few

Beyond the story

One of the game’s main focus is the relationships our characters forge. Anyone that played online games growing up knows these thoughts: Does that community I hung out with still exist? I wonder if the guild is still active. And what about that homie that told the wildest jokes? Is he still alive? He probably got married and has kids now. Hey he’s online… No, I’m not gonna send anything, he probably doesn’t even remember me. What if the other side thinks the same?

Friends we still remember, but never met face to face. Hundreds, for some thousands, of hours with people who one day might just have their last match together, their last raid, without even knowing it. “GG see you tomorrow”, last seen online 10 years ago.

Where is everyone, and how are they doing? Do they remember? Convento is a love letter not just to videogames, but to the gaming community as a whole.

Characters

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Convento_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.7 GB

MD5SUM : 983d21568718b7eb981448dda7f1644f

System Requirements of Convento TENOKE

Before you start Convento TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: 1.8GHz Dual-Core CPU

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Integrated graphics card with 2GB or more

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Convento TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Convento TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





