Chinese Frontiers v2.2.2417 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and simulation game.

Chinese Frontiers v2.2.2417 PC Game 2026 Overview

🌏 About Chinese Frontiers

In Chinese Frontiers, you are not just a manager—you are also a hands-on craftsman. From gathering raw materials to constructing monumental landmarks, every step is immersive and meaningful.

Explore diverse regions, manage villagers, and create efficient production chains that keep your settlement thriving. Whether you’re designing infrastructure or decorating your town, the game offers a calm and rewarding experience.

🌄 Explore Diverse Regions

Discover three beautifully crafted environments, each offering unique challenges and opportunities:

🏔️ Mountain Passes – Rich in stone and strategic building locations

– Rich in stone and strategic building locations 🏜️ Desert Flats – Harsh conditions with rare resources

– Harsh conditions with rare resources 🌾 Fertile River Valleys – Ideal for farming and expansion

Each region directly impacts your strategy, resources, and building possibilities.

🏗️ Build Like a Master Craftsman

Experience realistic, step-by-step construction:

Cut stone, shape timber, and fire bricks

Smelt metals and craft essential tools

Build towers, forts, and iconic landmarks like the Jiankou Sky Stairs

Your creations are not just visual—they power your entire settlement, including workshops, kilns, and forges.

👨‍🌾 Manage Your Settlement

Take care of your people and resources:

🌾 Grow crops and manage farms

🐄 Raise livestock

🍲 Cook traditional Chinese dishes

🏘️ Maintain villager happiness and productivity

Balance work, food, and logistics to keep your town flourishing.

🎮 Game Features

🏗️ Deep Building System – Logical production chains and optimization

– Logical production chains and optimization 😌 Relaxed Gameplay – No rush, build at your own pace

– No rush, build at your own pace 🏯 Authentic Chinese Culture – Architecture, food, and traditions

– Architecture, food, and traditions 🧠 Strategic Management – Smart logistics and worker control

– Smart logistics and worker control 🎨 Customization & Decoration – Design your perfect town

– Design your perfect town 📖 Story-Driven Campaign – Follow Master Jun and Mei’s journey

– Follow Master Jun and Mei’s journey 🌍 Three Unique Regions – Each with distinct gameplay styles

– Each with distinct gameplay styles ⚒️ Hands-On Crafting – First-person building experience

📖 Story & Progression

Follow the emotional journey of Master Jun and his granddaughter Mei as they strive to preserve tradition and achieve greatness. As your reputation grows, you will gain the emperor’s recognition, unlock advanced techniques, and leave your legacy as a master builder.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v2.2.2417

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Chinese_Frontiers_v2_2_2417.zip

Game Download Size : 27 GB

MD5SUM : 7acf951406a0b8c8d4acb1ac54d76153

System Requirements of Chinese Frontiers v2.2.2417

Before you start Chinese Frontiers v2.2.2417 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 570, 4 GB DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 30 GB available space



Chinese Frontiers v2.2.2417 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Chinese Frontiers v2.2.2417. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





