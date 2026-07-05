Feed The Pit TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Feed The Pit TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

ACT 1 is available at launch. Acts 2 & 3 will release as free updates in the coming months!

FEED THE PIT is a linear, story-driven, investigative horror game where you hunt wealthy individuals through a dangerous card game in order to Feed The Pit, all while avoiding relentless horrors.

A STRANGE INVESTIGATION – THE GAMEPLAY

THE PIT hungers. To feed it, we’re sending you to kill people in Carrister Valley. Hidden deep in the woods, your only hope at finding them is with magical cards–each of which asks a unique question about the target’s location.

With the right inquiries, you’ll narrow down the map until only one possible spot remains. Your card selection is limited–you’ll have to play the hand you’re dealt. No two investigations are the same.

RELENTLESS MONSTROSITIES

Every mission brings a new monster, acting as your nemesis for the day. Their behavior is a mystery. Take dangerous gambles and pay close attention to discover how they work, and more importantly–how to survive.

WELCOME TO E.C.C.

THE PIT is here to save us. And you’ve been invited to join his Chosen Circle. We have a higher purpose to serve. A new world order to execute. For Brotherhood. For The Pit.

A complex and branching story lies ahead. What will you do?

This game features music that is in the public domain.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Feed_The_Pit_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.3 GB

MD5SUM : 430e401212a2303ff67fba9f4cb8f4c2

System Requirements of Feed The Pit TENOKE

Before you start Feed The Pit TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i7

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 – Vulkan Required

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Feed The Pit TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Feed The Pit TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





