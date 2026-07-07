Dawn Bell TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Dawn Bell TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

When she opened her eyes, she found herself in an unfamiliar, ancient castle.

Dawn Bell is a 2D side-scrolling horror adventure following a girl who has lost her memories as she explores a haunting fortress.

STORY

“Where am I?”

Waking up in a cold, silent hall, the girl remembers nothingnot even her own name.

As she wanders in search of an exit, she encounters a mysterious boy who has also lost his past.

Together, they must cooperate to solve the intricate puzzles and gimmicks hidden within the castle walls while retracing the footsteps of their lost memories.

Every choice you make and every action you take will significantly shape the outcome of this tale. In a world of multiple endings, what truth awaits them at the end of their journey?

FEATURES

* Side-scrolling 2D horror adventure

* Puzzle-solving and exploration using collected items and information

* Multiple endings that change based on your choices and actions (4 endings)

* Characters animated with Live2D

* Features original background music

* Gradually uncover the girl’s lost past and the hidden secrets of the castle

* Auto-save supported

CONTROLS

* This game can be played using a keyboard or mouse

* This game can also be played with an Xbox controller

STREAMING

Streaming and gameplay videos of this game are welcome.

If possible, we would appreciate it if you could include a link to this store page in the description of your stream or video.

PLAYTIME

Approx. 70120 minutes (for all endings)

STAFF

* Planning & Illustration: Hayuki

* Scenario & BGM: Sasane

* Game Programming: ryu

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Dawn_Bell_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1016 MB

MD5SUM : 28eafb46d4020a2f8ae944ee7bd08c9f

System Requirements of Dawn Bell TENOKE

Before you start Dawn Bell TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: DirectX 10 compatible GPU

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 500 MB available space

Dawn Bell TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Dawn Bell TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





