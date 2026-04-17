Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE Free Download
Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.
Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
The Lost Keepers are here!
Learn and master two new Dome Keeper playstyles with The Infiltrator, a nimble keeper moving swiftly with a rope and skilled jumps; and The Beastmaster, an arcane keeper traversing the mines with agile tentacles and their catgoblin minions.
Along with the new keepers, this DLC includes a full set of cosmetic content to discover and unlock, plus extra goodies:
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9 new assignments
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5 unlockable new pets
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4 unlockable skins for The Infiltrator and 4 unlockable skins for The Beastmaster
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2 new skins for The Engineer and The Assessor
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The Infiltrator OST
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The Beastmaster OST
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Dome_Keeper_The_Lost_Keepers_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 2.6 GB
- MD5SUM : 6777ef4a7ec202a6963609f632591052
System Requirements of Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE
Before you start Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Windows
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS *: Windows 7 or newer
* Processor: 2.5Ghz or better
* Memory: 2 GB RAM
* Graphics: Support for OpenGL 3.3
* Storage: 1 GB available space
Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.