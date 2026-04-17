Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

The Lost Keepers are here!

Learn and master two new Dome Keeper playstyles with The Infiltrator, a nimble keeper moving swiftly with a rope and skilled jumps; and The Beastmaster, an arcane keeper traversing the mines with agile tentacles and their catgoblin minions.

Along with the new keepers, this DLC includes a full set of cosmetic content to discover and unlock, plus extra goodies:

9 new assignments

5 unlockable new pets

4 unlockable skins for The Infiltrator and 4 unlockable skins for The Beastmaster

2 new skins for The Engineer and The Assessor

The Infiltrator OST

The Beastmaster OST

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Dome_Keeper_The_Lost_Keepers_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.6 GB

MD5SUM : 6777ef4a7ec202a6963609f632591052

System Requirements of Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE

Before you start Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 or newer

* Processor: 2.5Ghz or better

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: Support for OpenGL 3.3

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Dome Keeper The Lost Keepers TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





