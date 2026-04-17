Cubetory TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

Cubetory TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Cubetory is a factory-building game with a pure automation focus. Place mining drills, conveyor belts, launchers, stampers, power stations, and tons of other machines as you build your factory.

Space is limited, and resource patches are unique. Each new paint/ore patch you encounter will have to be used efficiently to meet the production requirements to unlock the next upgrades. As you progress, you’ll grow your island, unlock new technologies, and uncover new resources.

With no enemies or time limits, you’ll have all the time you need to figure it out.

Challenging Progression System

Progression is tied to your rate of production. Combined with limited resources and not much space, it means that you’ll have to figure out dense, efficient factory layouts to produce enough cubes to hit your production targets. Each production target you achieve will be part of future targets as well, meaning that your factory will have to become more and more efficient as you progress.

Paint-Based Manufacturing with the PIT

Everything you produce in Cubetory is a cube, and all cubes end up in the PIT. Early game, that means mining cubes and painting them a specific pattern. Complexity quickly ramps up from there with assembly chains, byproducts, non-deterministic processes, and more.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Cubetory_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.5 GB

MD5SUM : ac3d54484a1d43facd6e1487fb37a076

System Requirements of Cubetory TENOKE

Before you start Cubetory TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10+

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Dedicated Video Card with Vulkan support

Cubetory TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Cubetory TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





