Gunboat God TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Gunboat God TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Gunboat Goddamn! Get ready to shoot quickly, dodge even faster, and get to blasting in a chaotic 2D side-scrolling shoot em up featuring guns, a whole boatload of freakin enemies, and rad tricks. Its up to you to get the hull out of this unknown place to get back to the Citadel in the sky. Heres to hoping youve got a plan to go with that Gunboat!

Master 100s of frantic just one more go missions as you hone your skills to become the all-powerful Gunboat God. Return with new weapons, abilities, and quick fingers to push your high score ever higher.

What would a Gunboat be without GUNS! Good job youre surrounded by water because youve got a hell of a lot of FIREPOWER!

What the hell is that?! Looks like the depths of the ocean contain great evils, thankfully youve got greater artillery.

Take on challenging bosses in multi-phase battles that put your surfing, shooting, and smashing skills to the ultimate test. Itll take quick control and mastery of your gunboat to put those things, back where they belong, leagues beneath the surface!

Whats better than shooting stuff? Looking cool while you do it! Dash, crash, and bash enemies who get in your way.

Transform your gunboat on the fly to plunge to new depths and soar to new heights. With mines below the surface and acid rain above, it’s up to you to take control of the damn situation, now aint the time to buckle under pressure!

Its dangerous to go alone, thankfully youve got Yeti, the best crocodile mechanic and all-round good guy you could ask for!

Aid him on his journey to crank up your Gunboat to the max and you can bet hell do his darndest to get you back home.

* 200+ levels of rootin & tootin fast & fluid shooting

* 20+ mission types including Collision Course, Outlast and errr.. Boil?

* 70 enemy types gunning for your hull

* 8 different guns to master with their own level-ups

* 10+ abilities, augments, and powers for your ride

* 2 player local co-op!

* 1 talking crocodile!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Gunboat_God_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.8 GB

MD5SUM : 9583bf34a10c305a3a6a56d25c9df6e1

System Requirements of Gunboat God TENOKE

Before you start Gunboat God TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 (2*1066) or equivalent

* Memory: 4 MB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 130 (512 MB) or equivalent

* Storage: 500 MB available space

Gunboat God TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Gunboat God TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





