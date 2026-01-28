DeadCore Redux v1.0.2 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

DeadCore Redux is a FPS-Platformer that blends exploration and speedrunning.

It will challenge your platforming skills and your precision as you explore a futuristic megastructure built around a gigantic Tower. Explore hidden paths full of danger, find the original Sparks and maybe you will end the current Cycle.

After an endless fall through powerful magnetic storms… you awaken.

Your memory erased, you start exploring the world around you until you spot the most gigantic Tower emerging from the mists.

Deep inside, you know the only way to get answers is to reach its Summit.

Use your SwitchGun to activate or deactivate complex mechanisms and the numerous patrolling entities.

Find upgrades to improve its powers and unlock new moves – like the Dash – allowing you to take new shortcuts and explore new areas of the Tower.

In addition to upgrades, many collectibles are to be found to lift the veil on the origins of the Tower: Sparks that unlock new challenging levels, Logs that contain memories of former explorers of the megastructure, music Tracks to build a custom playlist for Speedrun Mode

Players looking for a challenging experience havent been forgotten and will find:

* a dedicated Speedrun Mode with online leaderboards

* additional levels to unlock for Speedrun Mode

* a tiered rank system rating players on each level

DeadCore Redux is a remaster of the 2014 FPS-Platformer DeadCore.

Original Key Features:

* Explore a mysterious world composed of immense and staggering levels with many secret passages to discover.

* Find new powers, upgrades, lore elements to reveal the secrets of the Tower.

* Unlock 10 Sparks Levels to challenge other players in Speedrun mode.

* Immerse yourself in an atmospheric journey thanks to a lengthy soundtrack ranging from ambient to dubstep.

Redux Key Features:

* New Graphics: Entirely remade in new 3D engine Unity HDRP featuring modern PBR lighting and Volumetrics effects, new 3D models and textures, revamped VFXs and new UI.

* New Audio: Complete revamped SFXs, remastered soundtrack and improved audio game mixing for more immersion and clarity!

* The Gateway: New gigantic Story level to complete before reaching the game true ending

* Solo Rank System: New offline rank system granting badges for each level based on your performance.

* Gamepads support: dedicated gameplay code and UI for game controllers

System Requirements of DeadCore Redux v1.0.2

Before you start DeadCore Redux v1.0.2 make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i5 7600, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6go, AMD RX 480 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel i7 8700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or superior

* Graphics: RTX 2070, AMD RX 5700 or superior

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

