Car Dealer Simulator v5037 Free Download

Turn your dream of selling used cars into reality! In Car Dealer Simulator, youll learn the ins and outs of running a business from its quirky owner, Little Sam. Hes not great at keeping things in order, so your task is to buy low, fix up, and sell high. Over time, as you master your initial challenges, youll have the chance to take over the business, and then

Everything will be in your hands! Build a business that fulfills your customers automotive fantasies. From budget-friendly cars to top-tier rides, seize opportunities, hire the best, provide excellent service, and maximize profits. Grow your company day by day.

The key to achieving high profits lies in negotiating when buying old cars. Look for great deals, and during price haggling, stay firm and professional.

Not all purchased cars are in working condition, so youll need to transport them using one of two types of tow trucks.

Every car requires diagnostics and preparation before being sold. Mechanical repairs, bodywork, painting, and small touch-ups will significantly increase the selling price.

Presenting a car to the customer requires a few tricks. Washing, good photos, and an engaging advertisement will be your allies. Highlight the cars strengths in your listing, but rememberevery car has its hidden flaws. Customers buy with their eyes, so use the shine of the paint, a full tank, and quality photos to your advantage.

Your profits will allow you to continually grow your company. Upgrade tools, repair zones, and your customer service office. Hire employees to boost efficiency. Manage your finances wisely and maintain your companys reputation. But stay vigilantcompetition, and even your helpful neighbors, never rest. Protect what youve tirelessly built from potential threats.

