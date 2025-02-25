Dark PGT TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Dark PGT – Souls-like humorous mini-game built on Unreal Engine 5.

Mad Journey: Ticket to the Unknown

Welcome to your crazy adventure!

How far are you willing to go? And is there a way back?

Choose your path, make insane decisions, and try not to lose your mind.

You take on the role of an alcoholic schizophrenic suffering from psychological disorders, hallucinations, and possibly the gift of foresight. Travel to Eastern Europe in the year 2030 to uncover all the mysteries and lift the curse from the urban-type settlement where he resides.

Step into the dark world of the future and try to find the answer to the ultimate question: What is happening here, and how did the world descend into such horror?

PS: The game was developed by 2 people, please do not judge the project strictly and do not classify it as a game from a large studio

Cruel game world – the enemy rants and raves wanting to destroy you.

High difficulty worth Souls games

Complete lack of character upgrading – only you, your sword and your combat experience will decide everything on the battlefield.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

The game contains scenes of cruelty and violence, cutting off limbs, meat, corpses, blood, and swearing. The game is not recommended for particularly sensitive people.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Dark_PGT_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 54 GB

MD5SUM : a4b6c01128256861567ca58d7d7a9df0

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64bit

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500Intel Core i5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64bit

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600Intel Core i7

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 50 GB available space

