Die in the Dungeon Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Die in the Dungeon Early Access PC Game 2023 Overview

Die in the Dungeon is a deck-building, turn-based roguelite game where your deck is not made out of cards, but DICE!

In Die in the Dungeon, each dice represents a different action, from basic ones like attacking or healing to boosting other dice or copying their abilities.

Improve the quality of your dice, combine them and acquire powerful relics to defeat the monsters that dwell in the dungeon! Find great synergies by combining dice with unique abilities to create powerful and bizarre decks!

Game Features

* Craft your deck from an ever-growing collection of dice.

Every dice has its purpose, with tons of combinations to discover and exploit. On top of that, special properties and upgrades will ensure no single dice feel exactly the same.

* Explore the dungeon and its unwelcoming inhabitants.

Forged by strong magic, the walls and floors of the dungeon shift continuously, creating a brand new experience in every run. Thankfully, encounters are not always hostile, but never let your guard down… its all a game of risk and reward down here.

* Discover powerful synergies by choosing from a myriad of relics.

Stack their powers and use them to boost your dice and board slots, multiplying the power of your combinations and becoming unstoppable. But dont get too greedy, the stronger a relic is, the bigger their drawbacks will affect you and your deck.

Trust the roll of the dice and discover the fate that awaits you within the dungeon walls!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Die_in_the_Dungeon_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 999 MB

MD5SUM : f539d7d5185df83cb6c76942ca0aa873

System Requirements of Die in the Dungeon Early Access

Before you start Die in the Dungeon Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS *: Windows 7, 8, 10 Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1030 DirectX: Version 10 Storage: 1 GB available space



Die in the Dungeon Early Access Free Download

Click on the below button to start Die in the Dungeon Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





