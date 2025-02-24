Cosmic A Journey Among Shadows TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Cosmic A Journey Among Shadows TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

Cosmic, a small creature, is thrust into a shadowless realm teeming with monsters and mysteries. His only hope to return home? Reclaim his lost shadow. But in this dark, dangerous world, theres a sinister figure who offers protection. Why are there no shadows here, and what secrets does this realm hide?

Explore the dark and treacherous Shadowlanda world where shadows hold the key to survival. Forge alliances with bizarre creatures, master new skills, and harness the power of light to battle hordes of demonic enemies. Unravel the mystery of your shadows disappearance, and discover the truth behind this strange land.

Experience smooth, fast-paced platforming in a richly designed 2.5D metroidvania, packed with intense combat and intricate movement challenges. Inspired by the best of the genre, every step takes you closer to the answers you seekif you can survive.

FEATURES

Explore the dangerous Shadowland, a world divided into four unique realms: the enigmatic Riversoul, the unforgiving Crab Sands, the majestic Jellyfish Kingdom, and the perilous Grim Jungle. Each realm offers distinct challenges and mysteries to uncover as you fight for survival.

Engage in dynamic combat where agility is key! Fight, dodge, and jump as you chain together devastating attack combos. Harness the power of your allythe shadow of a mighty beastto overwhelm your foes. But remember, every shadow requires light to emerge…

Experience character development like never before! Collect darkflies, the magical energy source of Shadowland, to acquire new powers and unlock essential skills. Empower Cosmic to reach his true potential as you navigate this mysterious world.

Prepare for intense boss battles against formidable monsters! Employ diverse tactics to outmaneuver their deadly attacks and unleash your unique abilities to claim victory. Each encounter is a test of skill and strategy that will push you to your limits!

Secrets to uncover: the world you will explore is filled with hidden places and mysterious creatures. Some of them will be eager to help you, while others will expect something in return. Dive into the history of the Shadowland to better understand the events that led you there and gain knowledge that might prove useful in your journey.

Beware you may never know whats lurking behind the veil of shadows!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Cosmic_A_Journey_Among_Shadows_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.3 GB

MD5SUM : a2f2c785599b750ce1ebdd626288ae24

System Requirements of Cosmic A Journey Among Shadows TENOKE

Before you start Cosmic A Journey Among Shadows TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 (64bit)

* Processor: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 (64bit)

* Processor: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Cosmic A Journey Among Shadows TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Cosmic A Journey Among Shadows TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





