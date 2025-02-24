Benign Land TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

Benign Land TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

FROM INTERACTIVE ART INSTALLATION TO YOUR SCREEN

Benign Land is an otherworldly walking simulator that invites you on a surreal journey through Ireland’s myths, history, and collective memory. Drift through 17 evocative scenes spanning centuries from ancient pagan sites to the rise of Christianity, and from the Irish Famine to the haunting echoes of the Troubles.

Blending historical, political, and mythical elements through a cryptic, symbolic narrative, Benign Land defies conventional gaming norms. Its an experience for those who embrace games as profound artistic and narrative experiences.

A SHORT IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Designed as a 30-45 minute experience, Benign Land offers a dreamlike, slow-paced & meditative exploration where you can:

* Traverse 17 Unique Scenes: Explore landscapes rich in Irish symbolism, from mythological roots to political history (ie. the Maze Prison. aka ‘Long Kesh’)

* Cross Portals to the Next Chapter: Locate and step through ‘thresholds’ that transport you forward in a looping, cyclical journey.

* Decode a Symbolic Narrative: Immerse yourself in an abstract narrative told through metaphors, symbolism, and visual poetry.

* Lose Yourself in a Hallucinatory Atmosphere: Feel as if you’re wandering through a dream, vision, or after-death experience.

* Enjoy a Haunting Original Soundtrack: Experience music composed by sound artist John DArcy, designed to deepen the atmosphere of the journey.

INSPIRED BY MASTERPIECES OF ART & LITERATURE

Inspired by Seamus Heaney’s poetry, the layered prose of Finnegans Wake, the Tibetan Book of the Dead, and Gaspar Noe’s Enter the Void, Benign Land is an immersive, dreamlike odyssey that unfolds in symbolic, ethereal scenes. Political, spiritual, and poetic, the experience blurs the line between history and hallucination.

NO OBJECTIVES ONLY VIBES

With no combat or puzzles, Benign Land invites you to absorb its world as an artistic meditation on Ireland’s psyche, touching on its spiritual evolution and lingering social scars. Originally crafted as an interactive art installation, its an homage to abstract storytelling and visual art, made to evoke rather than explain.

SOUNDTRACK BY JOHN DARCY

Featuring an original soundtrack by Belfast-based sound artist John D’Arcy, the soundscape of Benign Land draws you deeper into this liminal space with lingering echoes of a sonic past that complement its mist-laden vistas and stark imagery.

ORIGIN STORY

Benign Land was originally commissioned as an immersive art installation for the deconsecrated Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast, brought to life through support from Household Belfast and the British Council of Northern Ireland. Created by interdisciplinary artist and solo game developer Leandros Ntolas, the project merges art with interactive storytelling to craft a surreal journey into Irelands’ soul.

With a vision to cross-pollinate between the worlds of art and games, Benign Land defies typical gameplay. In this dreamlike experience, scenes blend history, myth, and memory inviting players to see games not only as entertainment but also as powerful vehicles for cultural expression.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Benign Land contains political, religious, and historical depictions, including scenes, iconography, and symbols related to the Northern Ireland conflict. These themes are presented within a reflective, artistic context but may be triggering to some audiences sensitive to topics of political and social unrest.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Benign_Land_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : b3c07f30db551c8b533cb450f3f6bc67

System Requirements of Benign Land TENOKE

Before you start Benign Land TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050Ti / Radeon R9 590 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 14 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i7 9750H or equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / Radeon RX 6700M or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 14 GB available space

