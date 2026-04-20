Clair Obscur Expedition 33 v1.5.4 RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and role playing game.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 v1.5.4 RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

🎮 Game Overview

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes place in a mysterious world where a powerful entity called The Paintress controls life and death. Every year, she paints a number—and everyone of that age disappears.

You play as part of Expedition 33, a group of brave fighters trying to stop this cycle and save humanity. The story is emotional, dark, and full of unexpected twists.

🕹️ Gameplay

The gameplay is where this game really shines.

It uses turn-based combat , but with a twist

, but with a twist You can dodge, parry, and counter in real-time

Timing matters — good reflexes make battles easier

Each character has unique skills and fighting styles

Exploration is also important. You will travel through beautiful and strange environments, solve small puzzles, and interact with different characters.

✨ Key Features

1. Unique Combat System

Unlike traditional RPGs, this game mixes turn-based + action gameplay. You don’t just select moves—you actively participate in combat.

2. Strong Storyline

The story is emotional and deep. It focuses on sacrifice, destiny, and survival.

3. Beautiful Art Style

The game has a painting-like visual design, making every scene look like artwork.

4. Memorable Characters

Each character has their own personality, backstory, and abilities.

5. Exploration & World Design

From ruined cities to fantasy landscapes, the world feels alive and mysterious.

⚙️ Version Info (v1.5.4)

Improved performance and stability

Bug fixes and smoother gameplay

Better combat balancing

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.5.4

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Clair_Obscur_Expedition_33_v1_5_4_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 54 GB

MD5SUM : 7c0ea2dd896d7e8101521ea448e2fe3e

System Requirements of Clair Obscur Expedition 33 v1.5.4 RUNE

Before you start Clair Obscur Expedition 33 v1.5.4 RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB / Intel Arc A380 6 GB DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 55 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD required. Minimum specs allow for 1080p 30FPS low settings gameplay.

Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 55 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD required. Recommended specs allow for 1080p 60FPS high settings gameplay.



Clair Obscur Expedition 33 v1.5.4 RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Clair Obscur Expedition 33 v1.5.4 RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





