Call of the Elder Gods RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Call of the Elder Gods RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

All is not well at Miskatonic University. Professor Harry Everhart tries to ignore the shadows flitting at the corners of his vision, while student Evangeline Drayton is haunted with impossible dreams of an artifact uncovered a decade ago. In their search for answers, the pair will uncover revelations more ancient than anyone could have imagined.

Shocking Secrets

Call of the Seas object and observation-based puzzles return with new depth. Scour richly-rendered environments for clues. Swap between Harry and Evangeline to solve complex, multi-part problems across time and space. Choose your own difficulty level with toggle-able hints, icons, and journal entries

Dizzying Marvels

Harry and Evangelines journey takes them from the firelit libraries of a New England mansion to the red sands of the Australian outback, through frozen wastelands and otherworldly cities out of time, all stunningly rendered in Unreal Engine 5 and featuring a soundtrack by multi-award-winning returning composer Eduardo De La Iglesia.

A Shadow Out of Time

Follow Harry Everhart and Evangeline Drayton as they search for the truth about their missing loved ones and come face-to-face with beings beyond their understanding. Inspired by H P Lovecraft’s ‘The Shadow out of Time’, Call of the Elder Gods features a fully voice-acted story of grief, family, and sanity, starring returning talents Yuri Lowenthal (Spider-Man, Arcane, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) and Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Starfield, Baldurs Gate III).

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Contains implied violence and alcohol references, and the use of tobacco. One sequence involves Nazi imagery presented in a historical but non-glorifying context.

Features Story-rich Lovecraftian puzzle adventure

Atmospheric first-person exploration gameplay

Deep narrative with cosmic horror themes

Challenging environmental and logic-based puzzles

Cinematic storytelling and character interactions

Beautiful Unreal Engine 5 visuals

Multiple mysterious locations to explore

Ancient artifacts, symbols, and hidden secrets

Immersive sound design and haunting soundtrack

Complex investigations and clue-solving mechanics

Psychological horror and supernatural mystery elements

Standalone sequel experience with connected lore

Dynamic puzzles inspired by occult mythology

Rich world-building with suspenseful atmosphere

PC optimized experience with modern graphics support

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Call_of_the_Elder_Gods_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 16 GB

System Requirements of Call of the Elder Gods RUNE

Before you start Call of the Elder Gods RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-10600KF / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 25 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 25 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

