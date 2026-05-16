Call of the Elder Gods RUNE Free Download
Call of the Elder Gods RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.
Call of the Elder Gods RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview
All is not well at Miskatonic University. Professor Harry Everhart tries to ignore the shadows flitting at the corners of his vision, while student Evangeline Drayton is haunted with impossible dreams of an artifact uncovered a decade ago. In their search for answers, the pair will uncover revelations more ancient than anyone could have imagined.
Shocking Secrets
Call of the Seas object and observation-based puzzles return with new depth. Scour richly-rendered environments for clues. Swap between Harry and Evangeline to solve complex, multi-part problems across time and space. Choose your own difficulty level with toggle-able hints, icons, and journal entries
Dizzying Marvels
Harry and Evangelines journey takes them from the firelit libraries of a New England mansion to the red sands of the Australian outback, through frozen wastelands and otherworldly cities out of time, all stunningly rendered in Unreal Engine 5 and featuring a soundtrack by multi-award-winning returning composer Eduardo De La Iglesia.
A Shadow Out of Time
Follow Harry Everhart and Evangeline Drayton as they search for the truth about their missing loved ones and come face-to-face with beings beyond their understanding. Inspired by H P Lovecraft’s ‘The Shadow out of Time’, Call of the Elder Gods features a fully voice-acted story of grief, family, and sanity, starring returning talents Yuri Lowenthal (Spider-Man, Arcane, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) and Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Starfield, Baldurs Gate III).
Mature Content Description
The developers describe the content like this:
Contains implied violence and alcohol references, and the use of tobacco. One sequence involves Nazi imagery presented in a historical but non-glorifying context.
Features
- Story-rich Lovecraftian puzzle adventure
- Atmospheric first-person exploration gameplay
- Deep narrative with cosmic horror themes
- Challenging environmental and logic-based puzzles
- Cinematic storytelling and character interactions
- Beautiful Unreal Engine 5 visuals
- Multiple mysterious locations to explore
- Ancient artifacts, symbols, and hidden secrets
- Immersive sound design and haunting soundtrack
- Complex investigations and clue-solving mechanics
- Psychological horror and supernatural mystery elements
- Standalone sequel experience with connected lore
- Dynamic puzzles inspired by occult mythology
- Rich world-building with suspenseful atmosphere
- PC optimized experience with modern graphics support
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE
- Game File Name : Call_of_the_Elder_Gods_RUNE.zip
- Game Download Size : 16 GB
System Requirements of Call of the Elder Gods RUNE
Before you start Call of the Elder Gods RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10600KF / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
Call of the Elder Gods RUNE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Call of the Elder Gods RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.