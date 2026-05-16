Duriano TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, strategy and indie game.

Duriano TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Gameplay

Duriano: Epic Durian Heroes is a fast-paced roguelite action game where every run feels different. Players control powerful Durian Heroes with unique abilities inspired by Norse gods and mythical creatures. During battles, you can collect powerful upgrades, unlock special combat skills, and combine mythic weapons to create devastating attacks.

As you progress, new enemies, environments, and challenges appear, forcing players to adapt their strategy in every run. The game also features permanent progression systems that allow you to unlock stronger heroes, weapons, and upgrades over time.

Features

Fast-paced roguelite action gameplay

Unique Durian Heroes with special powers

Norse mythology inspired world and enemies

Multiple hero variants and combat styles

Powerful mythic weapons with unique abilities

Randomized runs with changing challenges

Upgrade system for heroes and weapons

Spectacular combat skills and combos

Dangerous bosses and monster swarms

Fire-themed world of Muspelheim to explore

Unlockable powers inspired by Norse gods

Fun fantasy art style and action-packed battles

Easy-to-learn gameplay with deep progression systems

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Duriano_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.4 GB

MD5SUM : a216a1fc83713832e8783d68c50173bd

System Requirements of Duriano TENOKE

Before you start Duriano TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

* Additional Notes: Designed for 30 FPS gameplay at 720p resolution

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

Duriano TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Duriano TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





