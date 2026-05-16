Duriano TENOKE Free Download
Duriano TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, strategy and indie game.
Duriano TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
Gameplay
Duriano: Epic Durian Heroes is a fast-paced roguelite action game where every run feels different. Players control powerful Durian Heroes with unique abilities inspired by Norse gods and mythical creatures. During battles, you can collect powerful upgrades, unlock special combat skills, and combine mythic weapons to create devastating attacks.
As you progress, new enemies, environments, and challenges appear, forcing players to adapt their strategy in every run. The game also features permanent progression systems that allow you to unlock stronger heroes, weapons, and upgrades over time.
Features
- Fast-paced roguelite action gameplay
- Unique Durian Heroes with special powers
- Norse mythology inspired world and enemies
- Multiple hero variants and combat styles
- Powerful mythic weapons with unique abilities
- Randomized runs with changing challenges
- Upgrade system for heroes and weapons
- Spectacular combat skills and combos
- Dangerous bosses and monster swarms
- Fire-themed world of Muspelheim to explore
- Unlockable powers inspired by Norse gods
- Fun fantasy art style and action-packed battles
- Easy-to-learn gameplay with deep progression systems
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Duriano_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 3.4 GB
- MD5SUM : a216a1fc83713832e8783d68c50173bd
System Requirements of Duriano TENOKE
Before you start Duriano TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Windows
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
* Processor: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB
* DirectX: Version 11
* Storage: 2 GB available space
* Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card
* Additional Notes: Designed for 30 FPS gameplay at 720p resolution
Recommended:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
* Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB
* DirectX: Version 12
* Storage: 2 GB available space
* Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card
Duriano TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Duriano TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.