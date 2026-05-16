Directive 8020 RUNE Free Download
Directive 8020 RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.
Directive 8020 RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview
Gameplay
Directive 8020 delivers a narrative-driven survival horror experience with exploration, stealth, and choice-based gameplay mechanics. Players investigate abandoned corridors, solve environmental puzzles, gather resources, and uncover disturbing truths behind the mission. Every action can influence the story and determine the fate of the crew.
The game features cinematic cutscenes, realistic character interactions, and branching story paths that react to player choices. As the alien threat evolves, players must carefully manage resources, avoid deadly encounters, and survive terrifying situations aboard the isolated spacecraft.
Features
- Cinematic sci-fi horror experience
- Story-driven gameplay with branching choices
- Intense survival and stealth mechanics
- Atmospheric space environments
- Realistic character interactions and dialogue
- Exploration-based progression system
- Challenging puzzles and mystery elements
- Terrifying alien encounters and suspenseful moments
- High-quality visuals and immersive sound design
- Multiple story outcomes based on player decisions
- Deep narrative with psychological horror themes
- Dynamic tension and unpredictable gameplay events
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE
- Game File Name : Directive_8020_RUNE.zip
- Game Download Size : 35 GB
- MD5SUM : b8b621c67299456b2cafdfe4abca6bee
System Requirements of Directive 8020 RUNE
Before you start Directive 8020 RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti / AMD Radeon
Directive 8020 RUNE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Directive 8020 RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.