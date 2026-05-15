StarRupture v0.2.4.119590 Early Access Free Download
StarRupture v0.2.4.119590 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.
StarRupture v0.2.4.119590 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview
Explore a mysterious planet in an ever-changing open world torn by recurring cataclysms. Build a complex industrial system to extract resources, produce goods and expand your base. Fight against hordes of alien monsters to defend your base and survive, alone or with friends.
Explore this vast open world, rich in resources, places and secrets to be found. Discover the beauty of this constantly reborn dangerous world torn apart by repeated cataclysms.
Search, mine and process resources to develop your complex industrial system. Unlock new technologies that will allow you and your base to survive the harsh conditions on the planet.
The planet will surprise you at every turn. Extreme temperatures are not the only things youll be challenged with. Get ready to defend yourself, your team and your base from a horde of aggressive alien creatures.
Experience and survive everything you encounter on this harsh planet. Do it alone or in a group of up to 4 friends. This world is waiting for you to be discovered.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : v0.2.4.119590
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access
- Game File Name : StarRupture_v0_2_4_119590_Early_Access.zip
- Game Download Size : 40 GB
- MD5SUM : a61329d2bd19330490441a845c3e20fd
System Requirements of StarRupture v0.2.4.119590 Early Access
Before you start StarRupture v0.2.4.119590 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB VRAM)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 45 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required. Internet connection required for multiplayer.
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-11400F / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 7600 (8 GB VRAM)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 45 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required. Internet connection required for multiplayer.
StarRupture v0.2.4.119590 Early Access Free Download
Click on the below button to start StarRupture v0.2.4.119590 Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.