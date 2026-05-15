StarRupture v0.2.4.119590 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

StarRupture v0.2.4.119590 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Explore a mysterious planet in an ever-changing open world torn by recurring cataclysms. Build a complex industrial system to extract resources, produce goods and expand your base. Fight against hordes of alien monsters to defend your base and survive, alone or with friends.

Explore this vast open world, rich in resources, places and secrets to be found. Discover the beauty of this constantly reborn dangerous world torn apart by repeated cataclysms.

Search, mine and process resources to develop your complex industrial system. Unlock new technologies that will allow you and your base to survive the harsh conditions on the planet.

The planet will surprise you at every turn. Extreme temperatures are not the only things youll be challenged with. Get ready to defend yourself, your team and your base from a horde of aggressive alien creatures.

Experience and survive everything you encounter on this harsh planet. Do it alone or in a group of up to 4 friends. This world is waiting for you to be discovered.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v0.2.4.119590

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : StarRupture_v0_2_4_119590_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 40 GB

MD5SUM : a61329d2bd19330490441a845c3e20fd

System Requirements of StarRupture v0.2.4.119590 Early Access

Before you start StarRupture v0.2.4.119590 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.