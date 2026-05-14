MENACE v0.7.2 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

MENACE v0.7.2 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Gameplay

MENACE combines large-scale turn-based tactical combat with deep strategic campaign management. Players travel between planets aboard the strike cruiser TCRN Impetus, responding to distress calls, managing alliances, upgrading troops, and engaging in deadly multi-stage operations. Every mission features meaningful choices, branching objectives, and unpredictable battlefield conditions.

Combat focuses heavily on positioning, suppression fire, cover mechanics, armored vehicles, and squad customization. Infantry, tanks, walkers, artillery, and drones can all be deployed depending on your tactical approach. Squad leaders evolve throughout the campaign, gaining promotions, perks, and psychological effects based on battlefield experiences.

Features

Deep turn-based tactical combat

Massive sci-fi campaign with branching missions

Command infantry, tanks, walkers, and artillery

Dynamic faction reputation system

Procedurally generated operations and battlefields

Squad leaders with personalities and progression trees

Strategic decision-making with lasting consequences

Extensive weapon and equipment customization

Suppression fire and cover-based combat mechanics

Large variety of enemy factions and alien threats

Upgrade and customize the TCRN Impetus battle cruiser

Multiple planets and unique environmental conditions

Permanent squad losses and hardcore tactical gameplay

Randomized characters and replayable campaigns

Rich sci-fi atmosphere with immersive storytelling

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v0.7.2

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : MENACE_v0_7_2_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : 3b55be625ddb6ca3f3f5ab722110b276

System Requirements of MENACE v0.7.2 Early Access

Before you start MENACE v0.7.2 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Download Now Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-7600 (quad-core) or AMD® Ryzen™ 5 1500X (quad-core) Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) / AMD® Radeon™ RX 570 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 12 GB available space

