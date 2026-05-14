MENACE v0.7.2 Early Access Free Download
MENACE v0.7.2 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.
MENACE v0.7.2 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview
Gameplay
MENACE combines large-scale turn-based tactical combat with deep strategic campaign management. Players travel between planets aboard the strike cruiser TCRN Impetus, responding to distress calls, managing alliances, upgrading troops, and engaging in deadly multi-stage operations. Every mission features meaningful choices, branching objectives, and unpredictable battlefield conditions.
Combat focuses heavily on positioning, suppression fire, cover mechanics, armored vehicles, and squad customization. Infantry, tanks, walkers, artillery, and drones can all be deployed depending on your tactical approach. Squad leaders evolve throughout the campaign, gaining promotions, perks, and psychological effects based on battlefield experiences.
Features
- Deep turn-based tactical combat
- Massive sci-fi campaign with branching missions
- Command infantry, tanks, walkers, and artillery
- Dynamic faction reputation system
- Procedurally generated operations and battlefields
- Squad leaders with personalities and progression trees
- Strategic decision-making with lasting consequences
- Extensive weapon and equipment customization
- Suppression fire and cover-based combat mechanics
- Large variety of enemy factions and alien threats
- Upgrade and customize the TCRN Impetus battle cruiser
- Multiple planets and unique environmental conditions
- Permanent squad losses and hardcore tactical gameplay
- Randomized characters and replayable campaigns
- Rich sci-fi atmosphere with immersive storytelling
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : v0.7.2
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access
- Game File Name : MENACE_v0_7_2_Early_Access.zip
- Game Download Size : 11 GB
- MD5SUM : 3b55be625ddb6ca3f3f5ab722110b276
System Requirements of MENACE v0.7.2 Early Access
Before you start MENACE v0.7.2 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-7600 (quad-core) or AMD® Ryzen™ 5 1500X (quad-core)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) / AMD® Radeon™ RX 570 (4 GB)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 12 GB available space
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-9600K (hexa-core) or AMD® Ryzen™ 5 2600X (hexa-core)
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX 2070 (8 GB) or AMD® Radeon™ RX 5700 XT (8 GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 12 GB available space
MENACE v0.7.2 Early Access Free Download
Click on the below button to start MENACE v0.7.2 Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.