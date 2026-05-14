Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising v2.51 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising v2.51 PC Game 2026 Overview



The latest installment in the GBVS series is taking the genre to new heights! Rise to glory in the definitive fighting game experience for beginners and veterans alike.

It’s a Party! Claim Your Crown in Grand Bruise Legends!

Need a break from matches? Take a breather and experience a one-of-a-kind island lobby filled with fun attractions. You can even go head-to-head with other players online in a variety of obstacle courses and survival games in an all-new party mode, Grand Bruise Legends!

(Avatar, character, and mode availability is limited in the Free Edition.)

Stay Focused on the Battle, Not the Controls

Newcomers can fully enjoy the intensity and thrills of one-on-one combat without needing to memorize complicated controlssimple inputs can be used to perform skills with the press of a single button!

A Captivating Story Campaign Awaits

Embark on a journey through the vast skies of Granblue Fantasy and immerse yourself in an epic adventure while mastering the fundamentals of gameplay. As you take on more quests in this action RPG-inspired experience, you’ll continue to grow stronger.

Personalize the Experience On Every Level

Express yourself and show some love for your favorite Granblue characters through a variety of character colors, weapon skins, lobby avatars, and even a selectable partner character to cheer you on and give you advice!

Get Creative with the Digital Figure Studio

The only limit is your imaginationconstruct original dioramas from a massive collection of high-quality 3D models from the Granblue Fantasy Versus series!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v2.51

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Granblue_Fantasy_Versus_Rising_v2_51.zip

Game Download Size : 25 GB

MD5SUM : 92ebba42dd4b9610b5dcc84ffb5008f7

System Requirements of Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising v2.51

Before you start Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising v2.51 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11 (64-bit OS required)

* Processor: AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz / Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Radeon HD 6870, 1 GB / GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 1 GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising v2.51 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising v2.51. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





