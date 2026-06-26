Burger Bots Inc TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and indie game.

Burger Bots Inc TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Welcome to the best burger joint in the galaxy! Here you will have to cook and serve world famous burgers for your hungry patrons. Keep the restaurant in order, customers happy, and try to survive the workday. Remember, the rent is due!

Work together with up to 8 players in online co-op. Coordination is everything – assign roles, juggle tasks, and keep the restaurant from falling apart. Communicate with proximity voice chat to ensure best odds for survival!

This ain’t your average burger joint. Strange things can happen and even stranger things might want a burger. Keep the place clean, customers happy and maybe you will live to cook another burger.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Burger_Bots_Inc_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.4 GB

MD5SUM : 4937142fcdf2a060595abe7f3a932ab9

System Requirements of Burger Bots Inc TENOKE

Before you start Burger Bots Inc TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-7400 CPU @ 3.00GHz ; Shader Model 5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GForce GTX 1050

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Burger Bots Inc TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Burger Bots Inc TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





