DAVE THE DIVER In the Jungle Content Pack TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and simulation game.

DAVE THE DIVER In the Jungle Content Pack TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

The DAVE THE DIVER – In the Jungle Content Pack expands the adventure by taking players beyond the familiar Blue Hole and into a lush tropical jungle filled with hidden mysteries, dangerous wildlife, and exciting new challenges. Players explore dense forests, ancient ruins, winding rivers, and secret caves while collecting rare resources, discovering unique fish and creatures, and completing fresh story-driven missions. The expansion introduces new equipment, crafting materials, and survival mechanics that make exploration more rewarding than ever. Along the journey, you’ll encounter powerful jungle predators, solve environmental puzzles, and unlock valuable upgrades that enhance both diving and exploration. With beautiful environments, engaging quests, and plenty of secrets waiting to be uncovered, the Jungle Content Pack delivers a fresh gameplay experience that perfectly complements DAVE THE DIVER’s relaxing exploration and management gameplay.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : DAVE_THE_DIVER_In_the_Jungle_Content_Pack_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 7.0 GB

MD5SUM : 51b3350118165fafba03a14a362930ac

System Requirements of DAVE THE DIVER In the Jungle Content Pack TENOKE

Before you start DAVE THE DIVER In the Jungle Content Pack TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64 bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3 Dual Core

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTS 450 / AMD Radeon HD 5570

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64 bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5 (Hexa Core) / i7 (Quad Core)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB / AMD RX 480

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

DAVE THE DIVER In the Jungle Content Pack TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start DAVE THE DIVER In the Jungle Content Pack TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





