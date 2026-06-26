Dirtzone v4.1 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Dirtzone v4.1 PC Game 2026 Overview

No Roads No Limits

Drive through challenging terrain, from muddy trails to rocky hills. Customize your vehicle, unlock new upgrades, and master each environment with precision and skill. Whether you’re a casual explorer or a hardcore offroad enthusiast, this game delivers an immersive and adrenaline-pumping journey into the wild.

Crash Into Other Cars:

Forget the brakes and dive into traffic! Use all your power to take down your opponents

Weather Challenges:

Rain, snow, or fog Stay in control in every condition!

Dangerous Ramps:

Jump from high ramps and perform maneuvers in the air.

Chase Your Rivals:

Find your racing line, overtake, and seize the advantage

Welcome to DirtZone

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : V4.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Dirtzone_v4_1.zip

Game Download Size : 3.3 GB

MD5SUM : 7eb4ed387aba07bcf18a8bbe3bfe733c

System Requirements of Dirtzone v4.1

Before you start Dirtzone v4.1 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 8192 MB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB VRAM)

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 8192 MB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

* Storage: 4 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Dirtzone v4.1 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Dirtzone v4.1. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





