Across the Obelisk The Shattered Remnant TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy, adventure and indie game.

Across the Obelisk The Shattered Remnant TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Cross the threshold into The Shattered Remnant, a fractured memory realm where echoes linger and nothing stays buried. The deeper you go, the more the past reshapes itself around you.

Enter the Withered Vale, a broken land untouched by time, where tombs, reflections, and regret shape the path ahead. The deeper you venture into it, the more the world reacts. It adapts to your strategy, resists your strengths, and turns your own tactics against you.

Face a new kind of challenge where combat evolves with you. Enemies analyze your deck, mirror your abilities and reshape the battlefield, forcing you to rethink how you’ll fight back.

It’s up to you to unravel the secrets of this memory-bound realm through new events and encounters, where every victory demands adaptation.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Across_the_Obelisk_The_Shattered_Remnant_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.3 GB

MD5SUM : c3ef3de5e089739237bd58aa70d39fd0

System Requirements of Across the Obelisk The Shattered Remnant TENOKE

Before you start Across the Obelisk The Shattered Remnant TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: 2.0 Ghz

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: 1Gb Video Memory, capable of OpenGL 3.0+ support (2.1 with ARB extensions acceptable)

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Across the Obelisk The Shattered Remnant TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Across the Obelisk The Shattered Remnant TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





